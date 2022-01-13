Thursday, January 27 is National Kids and Vaccines Day

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - A group of organizations across Canada including ScienceUpFirst, Children's Healthcare Canada, and the Sandbox Project have joined forces to declare Thursday, January 27 as National Kids and Vaccines Day . This day will bring together industry, influencers and experts from across disciplines to help move the needle (pun intended) and promote vaccine confidence to protect our largest unvaccinated cohort of Canadians.

National Kids and Vaccines Day Programs and Resources

ScienceUpFirst will host a free national Kids and Vaccines Town Hall event at 5 pm pst/8 pm est/9 pm ast. This live event will answer questions from kids, caregivers and educators about vaccines and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

The panel of experts include:

Dr. Katharine Smart , Pediatrician and President of the Canadian Medical Association

Pediatrician and President of the Canadian Medical Association Dr. Nisha Thampi , Pediatrician and Infectious Disease Specialist at CHEO

Pediatrician and Infectious Disease Specialist at CHEO Dr. Manish Saderangani , Sauder Family Chair in Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of British Columbia

, Sauder Family Chair in Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the Dr. Christine Chambers , Psychologist and Scientific Director of both the CIHR Institute of Human Development, Child and Youth Health and Solutions for Kids in Pain

, Psychologist and Scientific Director of both the CIHR Institute of Human Development, Child and Youth Health and Solutions for Kids in Pain The event will be hosted by Erica Ehm , entrepreneur and founder of the Yummy Mummy Club

Children's Healthcare Canada is hosting a free pop-up educational session , to speak directly to healthcare professionals. This day-long conference is a collaboration between Children's Healthcare Canada and Solutions for Kids in Pain, co-hosted by Stollery Children's Hospital & Alberta Health Services. This event will provide healthcare professionals with the skills, tools, and information necessary to confidently promote and provide vaccinations to children and their families.

Event participants include

The Sandbox Project and the Young Canadians Roundtable on Health (YCRH) have put together a database of resources for kids and parents to help kids understand the importance and safety of vaccines, and to make them feel more confident walking into their appointments.

We invite all organizations and influential Canadians to participate in the day's events through their own efforts, and by promoting the programs and resources currently being planned using the #KidsVaccinesDay hashtag. Visit our website for assets and information.

