WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM ANNOUNCES PARK-N-PARTY EVENT AT FEDEXFIELD ON FRIDAY NIGHT FEBRUARY 4th TO CELEBRATE THE REVEAL OF THE TEAM'S NAME AND BRAND

LANDOVER, Md., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Washington Football Team announced a Park-N-Party tailgate experience, sponsored by Bud Light, at FedExField on Friday night, February 4th, to celebrate the reveal of the team's name and brand identity. The event will headline a series of fan-focused events and surprise moments throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia (DMV) as part of the official team brand launch beginning on February 2nd. The name and brand reveal and accompanying events are rooted in a hometown experience with activations across the DMV area and will pay tribute to the franchise's storied history, while also celebrating the start of a new era.
The Park-N-Party event will run from 6-9 p.m. and feature fan activities including Alumni meet and greets, photo opportunities with the team's Lombardi trophies and the Washington Entertainment Team, as well as a chance to preview the team's new uniforms and helmets. The event will also include a showing of exclusive team content and an NFL Films feature on the Super Bowl XXVI Championship team, as well as tailgate games, giveaways, food trucks, a mobile Fanatics Team Store, DJ and a brand-themed fireworks show to end the evening.
Event tickets are $5 per vehicle and all proceeds will go to Washington Football Charitable Foundation programs that support the local community. Tickets will go on pre-sale January 26th for renewed season ticket members and suite holders and will open to the general public starting on January 28th. Fans can purchase tickets and register to receive a reminder when tickets go on sale at WashingtonFootball.com/park-n-party. All ticketed vehicles will receive team giveaways and all attendees are encouraged to review current health and safety policies at Washingtonfootball.com/FedExFieldSafe prior to the event.
In addition to the Park-N-Party event, there will be a of variety of surprise opportunities for fans to be part of the name and brand reveal across the DMV starting on February 2nd. Select new merchandise will also be available at the Team Store at FedExField and online beginning on February 2nd. Fans should continue to check WashingtonFootball.com/2222 for additional details on all activations leading up to 2.2.22.
-Washington Football Team Established 1932-
SOURCE Washington Football Team
