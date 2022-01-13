DoubleLine's Ken Shinoda Foresees Continuing Strength in U.S. Housing

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a guest column published Dec. 29, 2021 in Barron's, Ken Shinoda, co-portfolio manager with Jeffrey Gundlach and Andrew Hsu of the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, lays out his case for further price appreciation in the U.S. single-family housing.
To read the article, "Yes, Housing Prices Are Up. But Americans Can Afford More.," please go to this landing page: https://webreprints.djreprints.com/58760B.html
About DoubleLine Capital LP
DoubleLine Capital is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at info@doubleline.com. Media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at media@doubleline.com. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.
The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the fund and may be obtained by calling 1 (877) 354-6311 / 1 (877) DLINE11 or visiting www.doublelinefunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.
The DoubleLine Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.
SOURCE DoubleLine
