Royal HaskoningDHV and Schneider Electric collaborate on next generation process control for Nereda wastewater treatment plants

Industrial and domestic wastewater customers to have complete lifecycle management, seamless integration of IT/OT services, and improved system diagnostics

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal HaskoningDHV is pleased to announce that Schneider Electric is now a global preferred supplier for its Nereda® wastewater treatment solution. Schneider Electric is the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and the world's most sustainable corporation 2021 as ranked by Corporate Knights. Royal HaskoningDHV is an independent consultancy that integrates digital technologies and software solutions to design, safeguard, and maintain the built environment — from infrastructure, mobility and buildings to energy, water supplies and industrial sites. Nereda is the sustainable and cost-effective wastewater treatment technology that purifies water using the unique features of aerobic granular sludge. With over 90 projects completed or being delivered across the world, Nereda is a well-established technology for both municipal and industrial use.

As a preferred supplier, Schneider Electric will combine the capabilities of its EcoStruxure™ Automation Expert solution, the world's first universal automation system, with the Nereda technology to develop the next generation of Nereda Process Control. The control system will improve plant process efficiency and allow wastewater customers to have complete lifecycle management, seamless integration of IT/OT services, and improved system diagnostics for their automation systems.

"I am very excited to welcome Schneider Electric to the Nereda Community. This partnership will benefit our clients with even stronger project execution, plant performance, and opportunities for optimization," said René Noppeney, Global Director of Water Technology Products, Royal HaskoningDHV.

"We are delighted to be supporting Nereda and its award-winning wastewater treatment technology," said Alain Dedieu, Water and Wastewater president, Schneider Electric. "EcoStruxure Automation Expert takes a software-centric, native IT/OT convergence approach to automation. This makes it easy to integrate advanced IT applications, tools, and technologies, and allows greater hardware flexibility and asset-based maintenance — all of which improves sustainability and resilience in wastewater treatment plants."

Nereda is known for its integrated software controller through which plant operators can directly view plant performance along key parameters and explore resources for optimization. This solution will facilitate project execution and plant operation onsite by streamlining the implementation, testing, and updating of the Nereda control software on any plants.

This new partnership with Schneider Electric is an important step to advance the Nereda technology. Additionally, the partnership opens the possibilities for leveraging digital integrations to further optimize plant performance.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

https://www.se.com/ca/en/

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

Hashtags: #WWW #Sustainability #IndustriesOfTheFuture #NextGenAutomation #EcoStruxure

About Nereda

Royal HaskoningDHV's award-winning Nereda wastewater treatment solution is already being applied on six continents for municipal and industrial water. With over 90 Nereda projects awarded and completed or being delivered across the world, Nereda technology is a great example of sustainable wastewater treatment, providing industry leading standards of treated water with compact, lower power usage and little or no additional chemical use, using patented granular sludge technology.

For more information about Nereda, visit: https://www.royalhaskoningdhv.com/nereda

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.