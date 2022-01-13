GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ylva Sarby Westman has informed the company that she has decided to leave her position as deputy CEO and CFO of Castellum at her own request. She has been employed by Castellum since December 2021 and will remain in her position while the recruitment of a new CFO progresses.

The recruitment process for a new CFO begins immediately.

For further information, please contact:

Anna-Karin Nyman, Director Communications, Castellum AB, + 46 70 206 75 62, anna-karin.nyman@castellum.se

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 19 November 2021, the property value totalled approximately SEK 148 billion, based on an ownership of all shares in Kungsleden. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. Through Castellum's associated company, Entra ASA, the company is also exposed to the Norwegian commercial property market. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

This disclosure contains information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 13-01-2022 18:04 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/ylva-sarby-westman-leaves-her-position-as-deputy-ceo-and-cfo-of-castellum,c3485875

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Castellum