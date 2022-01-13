Aprio Honored as a Glassdoor Top 50 Best Place to Work for 2022

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aprio, LLP, a nationally recognized business advisory and CPA firm, is proud to announce the firm has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, ranking 38th in the U.S. small and medium company category which recognizes the Best Places to Work in 2022. The Employees' Choice Award is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job and work environment on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights and reviews for job seekers.

"The commitment the Aprio team made to heroically serving our clients over the last two years has been amazing, and being honored as the only accounting firm on Glassdoor's small and medium company Best Places to Work list further highlights our mission-driven culture and passion for what's next," said Richard Kopelman, Aprio Managing Partner & CEO. "At Aprio, we are dedicated to fostering belonging, purpose, innovation, and growth for our team members, driving a high-performance work environment that continuously creates amazing opportunities for our people."

One of Aprio's fundamentals is to provide a great team member experience. The firm's highest-ranked workplace factors on Glassdoor are Culture & Values, Diversity & Inclusion and Career Opportunities and in 2021 Aprio:



Launched a 10-year partnership with Operation HOPE to empower Black entrepreneurs, connecting Aprio team members as mentors,

Relaunched Excelle, a development experience specifically curated for young female professionals,

Awarded over $25,000 to team members in a quarterly contest for business automation ideas and

to team members in a quarterly contest for business automation ideas and Promoted 100+ professionals, recognizing rising talent across each practice area and office location.

"The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers re-evaluating their expectations from employers. This year's Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "It's inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 20, 2020, and October 18, 2021. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2022, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Small-and-Medium-Companies-to-Work-For-LST_KQ0,43.htm.

To learn more about Aprio, visit aprio.is/whatsnext.

About Aprio

Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and certified public accounting firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what's next. Aprio's associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate and Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; and Technology and Blockchain. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aprio has grown to over 800 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 30 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit https://www.aprio.com/.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit http://www.glassdoor.com. "Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

