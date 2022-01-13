Top Retail Influencers for 2022 Awarded by RETHINK Retail

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Awardees are featured on our website, listed alphabetically in no particular rank, here: https://www.rethink.industries/top-retail-influencers-2022
"This group collectively has so much wisdom and insight, they are literally helping to reshape the state of retail today," said Julia Raymond Hare, RETHINK Retail's Editor-in-Chief, "This is a time of unparalleled transformation in retail and now, more than ever, the industry needs thought leaders to guide and inspire us."
The 2022 Top Retail Influencers represent a diverse collection of the brightest and most innovative minds that are transforming the world of commerce. Although our awardees come from various specialties and backgrounds, they share a common thread: they are THINKERS shaping understanding of this industry and driving it forward— and we thank them for their contribution to this space.
"Now is the time to empower brands and retailers across the globe to overcome challenges and transform their businesses with innovative solutions that reimagine the future of retail," states Shelley Bransten, Corporate Vice President, WW Retail & Consumer Goods Industries, Microsoft, "Microsoft continues to work directly with top brands and retailers to optimize operations and enhance the customer experience through technology."
To commemorate their influence in this industry, awardees will receive the digital honorary badge to display on their website and social media profiles. For more information on how RETHINK Retail defined retail influencers and categories, identified its award recipients, or to nominate yourself or someone else for consideration next year, see the Top Retail Influencer list on our website.
About RETHINK Retail
RETHINK Retail is a global leader in D2C & retail thought leadership and your go-to destination for executive-led insights into the trends and innovations that are transforming today's retail landscape. Through our award-winning podcasts, fresh, original and thought-provoking content series, and partnerships with the world's leading retail events, we inform and support an audience of the top retail decision-makers and industry thought leaders.
