Home Clean Heroes Launches Heroes First; Partners with First Responders Children's Foundation to Give Back to Real Heroes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since the day residential cleaning brand Home Clean Heroes opened its doors, the company has been on a mission to help others. To be an even greater force for good, Home Clean Heroes has announced a new national initiative they're rolling out systemwide called Heroes First in which franchisees will partner with a national nonprofit to make a difference in their local communities. The brand is announcing their partnership with the First Responders Children's Foundation, a national philanthropic organization with a 20-year legacy. It's their mission to support the children and families of First Responder heroes who risk their lives every day in service to their communities. Through Heroes First and their partnership, the brand will be able to give back to communities' real heroes: first responders. This new initiative makes Home Clean Heroes the only residential cleaning service to focus on first responders.

"Home Clean Heroes has always been dedicated to supporting others in the community" said Home Clean Heroes President Joe Delatte. "This new partnership will allow us to establish a new differentiating component of the core mission for our brand and our Home Clean Heroes family, in which we put the true Heroes First."

Heroes First will allow Home Clean Heroes and the First Responders Children's Foundation to collect contributions that will be donated to the families of first responders in an effort to alleviate the pain of financial hardships for those who have suffered tragic circumstances or death in the line of duty.

First responders are always on call, and now it's time to give back.

There are several ways in which the First Responders Children's Foundation gives back to our nation's heroes. It does this through scholarships, Toy Express, grants, bereavement assistance, National First Responders Day and the Thanksgiving Day Parade Breakfast for families of fallen police officers and firefighters, to name a few.

"We are grateful for the partnership with Home Clean Heroes," said First Responders Children's Foundation's President Jillian Crane. "The foundation's 20-year history and national footprint gives us the resources and experience of working with first responder organizations on national and local levels, and we are grateful to have Home Clean Heroes as a partner in our joint effort of supporting local first responders and their families."

How to Contribute to the Heroes First Mission

There are several ways Home Clean Heroes will support Heroes First. The brand is participating in a franchisee/franchisor matching contribution. $1 of every recurring or one-time service fee collected will be donated to First Responders Childrens' Foundation.

Customers will also be given the opportunity to contribute to Heroes First. Customers will be given an opportunity to "round-up" or add a nominal donation to their service cost, which will go directly to the initiative.

Home Clean Heroes will provide customers with other ways to fundraise for First Responders Children's Foundation through Heroes First, including a co-branded donation portal that can be visited through links on the website or social media as well as local initiatives for franchisees.

Delatte noted that the mission at Home Clean Heroes remains the same: to provide differentiated, high-quality residential cleaning services to customers. However, the company has reinvigorated its passion for supporting first responders and their families through Heroes First.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDRENS' FOUNDATION

For 20 years, First Responders Children's Foundation has been providing college scholarships to the children of first responder parents who have been injured or lost in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports educational activities and programs created by first responder organizations to benefit children or the communities in which they live. The First Responders Children's Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund was established in March 2020 to provide financial hardship grants, PPE, and hotel accommodations to first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. The Foundation also pays for funerals of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice. More information about First Responders Children's Foundation is available at http://www.1stRCF.org. Follow First Responders Children's Foundation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram @1stRCF

ABOUT HOME CLEAN HEROES

Virginia Beach-based Home Clean Heroes is a Buzz Franchise Brand committed to cleaning up your home and freeing up your schedule. Experience super-powered service, refreshingly simple scheduling and your very own friendly team of professional grime-fighters whose duty is to make your life easier — and cleaner. Founded in 2017, the residential cleaning business has set itself apart by providing a tech-savvy approach to the $6 billion cleaning segment, utilizing proprietary technology for operational efficiency including field management software, in-vehicle GPS and data tracking. The brand's commitment to providing convenient, customizable and trustworthy home cleaning services has earned recognition from Franchise Gator as one of the Fastest Growing Franchises and as a Top Emerging Franchise of 2021 and by Franchise Connect Magazine as one of the Top 100 Home Service Franchise Opportunities. For more information, visit https://homecleanheroesfranchise.com/.



Media Contact

Julie Green, Mainland, 3125263996, jgreen@hellomainland.com

SOURCE Home Clean Heroes