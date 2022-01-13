An Inventory of Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai Vehicles is Available at Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyundai is one of the top-selling automobile brands in the United States. The brand offers certified pre-owned cars to help drivers get more bang for their buck. These cars are available at Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha. The dealership offers a wide range of top-quality Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Hyundai models at attractive prices to fit every budget. All their CPO Hyundai vehicles undergo an extensive inspection before being added to the inventory. The dealership makes sure to fully detail each car and give it a fresh oil change and new tires. In addition, all their CPO Hyundai vehicles come with a manufacturer-backed warranty. This means that drivers can buy confidently when doing business with Hyundai's CPO vehicle program.
The vehicles are inspected by certified technicians who take into account both cosmetic and mechanical criteria to determine whether a vehicle is up to the standards. The dealership offers a variety of financing options, including lease deals for drivers who don't want the responsibility of maintaining their vehicle themselves. With Boucher Hyundai's great rates, there is an option that will work for everyone!
Individuals can visit the dealership's website, https://www.boucherhyundai.com/ certified-pre-owned-hyundai-waukesha-wi to find out what certified pre-owned vehicles are in stock at present. Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha is located at 1583 E. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI, and can be reached at 800- 240-5881.
Media Contact
Gordie Boucher, Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha, 800-339-7306, gordie.boucher@boucher.com
SOURCE Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.