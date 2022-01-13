Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Management Market Report 2021 - Cognitive Technologies Drive SCM Solutions to Address Industry Challenges

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the importance of AI in transforming SCM, identifies critical challenges in SCM - especially in the post-COVID-19 era - and recognizes AI and other cognitive technologies as a natural fit for SCM.
The analysis shows that AI and other emerging cognitive technologies will be the key enablers in developing new supply chain models that allow companies to reach customers more effectively.
Artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive technologies are becoming a critical element of supply chain management (SCM) solutions as they evolve from point to integrated solutions. AI plays a vital role in making SCM more agile, transparent, and customer-oriented.
The report details SCM market trends and studies AI's impact in each SCM sub-function, from procurement to customer support services. Most importantly, we offer stakeholders insights into crucial growth opportunities that will shape the industry over the next 2-3 years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain Management (SCM) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Digital Technologies to Transform the SCM Value Chain
- SCM Challenges
- Digitization Plays a Vital Role in SCM
- The Evolution of SCM Solutions
- AI - Integration in SCM Solutions
- AI - Transforming SCM
- AI - Considerations in Designing SCM Solutions
3. Key Trends
- Trend 1 - AI-based Edge Computing Systems Enable Smarter Supply Chain Decision-making
- Trend 2 - The Increasing Adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in SCM
- Trend 3 - The Convergence and Adoption of Multiple Technologies Accelerate AI Adoption in Supply Chains
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- AI - Use Cases and the Degree of Impact in Supply Chain Functions
- Use Cases - Procurement
- Use Cases - Manufacturing
- Use Cases - Warehouse Management
- Use Cases - Transportation and Logistics
- Use Cases - Customer Support Services
5. Industry Players
- AI-driven SCM Solutions
6. The Way Forward
- Building a Resilient Supply Chain Function
- The Future of SCM
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Integrated, AI-enabled SCM Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Edge Infrastructure for AI-based Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hb695u
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.