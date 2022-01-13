SEO Company Expands Link Building Service With New Technology-Powered Client Management Portal and Backlinks-as-a-Service (BlaaS) Offering

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise SEO company, SEO.co, announces expansion of its core link building offering to include regular link building outreach campaign processing. Performed on a managed, monthly basis, this new Backlinks-as-a-Service (BlaaS) offering is streamlined by the company's team of experienced digital marketers, but accessed, managed and reviewed through the company's new client portal at https://go.seo.co/

Typical link building services include manual content creation, publisher outreach and backlink placement. The team at SEO.co, with the help of its affiliate software development arm, DEV.co, has created a systematized, technology-driven approach to building quality, SEO-friendly links at scale.

"Besides its quality, one of the differentiating factors of our link building services is the marriage of traditional processes with custom software for advanced backlink process automation," says Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer of SEO.co. "Yes, there are aspects of the link building process that cannot be fully automated and systematized, but we have effectively automated those that we can, giving our customers a unique service that combines human input with technology, all on a recurring, monthly basis. We call it Backlinks-as-a-Service (BlaaS)."

The company's new Backlinks-as-a-Service (BlaaS) is being offered with the simultaneous release of SEO.co's client management portal with features that include project communication, live chat, campaign process view, campaign review and direct ordering/billing management. The portal is a full-service suite immediately available to existing and new customers alike.

"The backlinks we provide are designed to increase awareness, search rankings, traffic, leads and ultimately customers' satisfaction," says Chief Marketing Officer, Samuel Edwards. "We are confident this new, recurring service will provide our clients with the regular link acquisition they need to outrank competitors in a very noisy digital world."

About SEO.co

SEO.co's link building services are designed to build trusted links that aid in websites achieving top rankings in search engines. The company's internet marketing team provides the most relevant, targeted visitors and referrals by building links that align with the stringent requirements search engines impose. In business since 2010, the company has provided digital marketing services, including audits, link building, content marketing and PPC management to many mid-market businesses as well as some of the most recognized brands on the Fortune 1000. More information is available by visiting https://seo.co/

About DEV.co

DEV.co is a software development company and affiliate of SEO.co. The company provides custom software development, software staffing, devopps, website design and mobile app development to SMBs and Fortune 1000 enterprises. The company was founded in Seattle, Washington and has been in business since 2008. More information is available at https://dev.co/



