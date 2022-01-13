CodeScience Releases Fifth Annual State of the AppExchange Partners Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeScience has released its 5th Annual State of the AppExchange Partners Report, an annual survey and analysis providing the only independent look at the Salesforce AppExchange and insights for ISVs who are building their businesses there.
The launch of this year's report comes in the midst of much uncertainty around the ongoing pandemic, yet the Salesforce ecosystem has never been stronger. Accordingly, the theme for this year's report is A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats. Our research and interviews show that the rising tide of Salesforce's success is raising up the entire AppExchange ecosystem – from technology, to customer base, to investment.
A few key findings from the report:
- By Q3 of 2021, over 500 new products were listed on the AppExchange, putting 2021 on track to be a record year for new listings.
- Funding for AppExchange companies has significantly increased. As of October 2021, venture funding to AppExchange companies reached over $10 billion, double the $5.3 billion invested in 2020.
- Revenue projections for Salesforce partners remain bullish with almost half of respondents predicting significant increases. Almost a quarter (22%) anticipate ending 2021 with revenues in excess of $100 million.
- Participation in the Salesforce ISV program resulted in increased revenue for 65% of respondents, up from 53% in 2020.
The report covers the topics that matter most for Salesforce partners, broken down into six sections: Product & Company, Growth, Technology & Platform, Salesforce as a Channel, Diversity & Inclusion, and Investments (written by Crunchbase). New to the report this year is a special supplement, "Navigating the Channel," featuring key learnings from alliances leaders to help ISVs build success in their Salesforce partnership.
To read the full report, download it here.
Resources
2022 State of the AppExchange Partners Report
More about CodeScience: https://www.codescience.com/
Follow CodeScience on Twitter @codescience
Find CodeScience on the AppExchange
About CodeScience
Founded in 2008, CodeScience has designed, built, and supported some of the most complex products on the Salesforce AppExchange for the biggest names in the ecosystem. Top ISVs partner with us to drive commercial success on the AppExchange. Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN and supported by a remote, US-based staff, we support partners through the full Salesforce product lifecycle.
Media Contact:
Dawn McGreevey
327472@email4pr.com
423-954-7400
SOURCE CodeScience
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.