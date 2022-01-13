The Boombox Re-imagined: Monster Launches Monster Blaster 3.0

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new era of boomboxes is upon us. Today, Monster is launching the third-generation of its ultra-powerful Monster Blaster portable audio system. This sleek, heavy-hitting, 120-watt portable bluetooth speaker packs more power than many home audio systems, and offers up to 12 hours of playtime, allowing it to turn anywhere into the perfect party spot.
With a push-button EQ, Blaster easily adapts its immersive sound for different uses, filling rooms of any size with breathtaking audio, and just as easily projecting big sound in open, outdoor environments. With a smartly engineered 60-watt dual stereo speaker configuration, further optimized with two passive radiators and a dedicated 60-watt bass woofer, Blaster gives new meaning to the word "boombox". Not only does it deliver monstrous sound with deep bass, it can do so for up to 12 hours on a single charge - meaning users can party the whole day or night without having to plug it in.
Blaster's artfully-crafted body utilizes premium materials designed to withstand the rigors of mixed indoor and outdoor use, without compromising Monster's legendary style. It's wrapped in beautiful steel speaker mesh and coated with industrial-grade, rust-proof paint. Its surface also includes a custom patterned, heavily textured polymer that not only gives an iconic look but prevents scratches. It features vibration dampening rubber feet to isolate the music from whatever surface Blaster is placed on, ensuring the music always sounds excellent. On top of all that, Blaster is IPX4 water resistant and will hold up to the elements. All of this purposeful design means Monster Blaster will endure the most demanding of lifestyles and roughest of terrains without ever skipping a beat.
Monster Blaster features include:
- 60-watt Dual Stereo Sound powering four full-range drivers and two passive radiators
- Integrated 60 watt powered bass woofer
- 12 hours of play time on a single charge (5,200 mAh battery)
- 3.5 hours charge time
- Multiple inputs
- 1x Stereo Aux 3.5mm,
- 1x Mic Mono 3.5mm jack
- USB - A port for smartphone charging
- Ergonomic handle and grip
- Unique triangular shape for delivering a broad soundstage
- Available in red, black, and white
Product Availability: Monster Blaster 3 will be available for purchase on
https://www.monsterforever.com/audio/blaster and Amazon.com starting January 17, 2022.
Access the Monster Blaster media kit here: go.MonsterForever.com/pr
About Monster
Since 1979, Monster has influenced the audio industry as much as any other brand. Designed to be sonically superior and authentic to musical sources, Monster products have consistently delivered extraordinary listening experiences for over 40 years. For more information, visit https://monsterforever.com.
