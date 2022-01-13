Boston Hemp: Hemp Study Shows Benefits Protecting Against Covid-19

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study in the hemp and cannabis industry has demonstrated amazing results on behalf of the hemp plant, regarding COVID-19. Hemp compounds have been shown to prevent the virus from penetrating healthy human cells, according to a publication released on the Journal of Nature Products.
Two compounds within the plant were recognized during a routine chemical screening effort as having tremendous potential to fight against coronavirus, according to numerous researchers from Oregon State University. These two cannabinoids are cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA). In this study, the hemp cannabinoids bound to spike proteins found on the virus and immediately blocked the pathogen commonly found to infect humans. The researchers took time to test the cannabinoids' effects against both alpha and beta variants of COVID-19 in the University lab with successful results. Though CBGA and CBDA were the most successful hemp derivatives, the research also found seven other cannabinoids bound to the spike protein with positive results. These included CBNA, CBG, CBN, Delta-8 THC, CBD, CBC, and CBDV, all which are contained within the hemp flower from Boston Hemp. This is groundbreaking news with encouraging benefits on the once stigmatized industry.
Hemp has been used for centuries as a source of fiber and food, but is now being used in lotions, cosmetics and dietary supplements by companies like Boston Hemp Inc. In uncertain times with a world pandemic, Boston Hemp has sustained substantial growth, and research like this is sure to catapult companies in the industry like theirs to paramount levels. The discovery of these emerging cannabinoids, paired with research like that being tested at OSU, is sure to bring the benefits of hemp as a natural, or even organic, home remedy. "Orally bioavailable and with a long history of safe human use, these cannabinoids, isolated or in hemp extracts, have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2" (COVID-19), said Richard van Breemen, a researcher with Oregon State's Global Hemp Innovation Center.
You can see the entire lineup of products containing a variety of the mentioned cannabinoids at bostonhempinc.com.
Media Contact: Gregory Stearns, greg@bostonhempire.com
SOURCE Boston Hemp Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.