CRESA Acquires Ottawa based real estate technology company Agile Work Evolutions Inc.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Welch Capital Partners ("WCP") is pleased to announce that it acted as the exclusive M&A Advisor to Agile Work Evolutions Inc., ("AWE"), an Ottawa based real estate technology company focused on workplace strategy and implementation.

The Client:

Using its proprietary Services-enabled Software (SeS), AWE helps clients solve the universal business challenge - how do your employees want to work and what are the impacts to your organization of adopting a particular workplace model? Since being founded in 2019, the company has enjoyed exponential growth as all businesses struggle to find their optimal solution.

The Transaction:

AWE engaged WCP to advise on its sale process following a number of strategic considerations. WCP ran a process for the transaction that ultimately led to the AWE ownership group selling to Cresa Global, Inc. ("Cresa"). Cresa's focus on tenant representation and workplace strategy make them the ideal strategic partner for AWE going forward.

Meredith Thatcher, co-founder of AWE said "I'd like to thank Welch Capital Partners for their role in the sale process and helping us find the right buyer from a transaction and strategic perspective." Co-founder Dr. Lisa Chillingworth Watson added: "I'd like to express our excitement to begin working with the team at Cresa and leveraging their brand and client base to continue to propel AWE's performance."

AWE will continue to operate as a standalone entity, with co-founders, Dr. Lisa Chillingworth Watson and Meredith Thatcher remaining as Managing Principals, while concurrently helping to build Cresa's Global Portfolio Solutions practice.

About Welch Capital Partners

Welch Capital Partners is a leading corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions advisory firm helping entrepreneurs build and capture value in their businesses. Our team of transaction professionals assists mid-market companies execute transactions by providing top tier advisory services. www.welchcapitalpartners.com

About CRESA

Cresa is the world's only global commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Our purpose is to think beyond space, strengthening those we serve and enhancing the quality of life for our clients. Delivered across every industry, Cresa's services include Transaction Management, Workplace Solutions, Project Management, Consulting, Lease Administration, Technology, Investment Banking & Capital Markets and Portfolio Solutions. With over 1000 employees in more than 50 offices throughout North America, Cresa partners with occupiers everywhere. For more information, please visit cresa.com.

About Agile Work Evolutions

Agile Work Evolutions Inc. (AWE) is an award-winning workplace transformation firm that leverages a proprietary Workforce Analytics Services-enabled Software (SeS), engineered to quickly understand the working needs and preferences of employees while empowering companies to be more resilient to fast changing requirements about where and how to support these needs. Accessed through a user-friendly dashboard, the data empowers employers to quickly react to changes in workforce and resulting impacts to real estate portfolios, while informing best practice workplace strategy design and implementation.

For further information: https://agileworkevolutions.com/

AWE descriptive video: https://vimeo.com/414759186

SOURCE Welch Capital Partners