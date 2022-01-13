Labor Law Attorneys, Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File Lawsuit Against Central Neighborhood Health Foundation, Alleging Failure to Pay for All Time Worked

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Central Neighborhood Health Foundation for allegedly failing to provide employees with timely, off-duty meal and rest periods. The Central Neighborhood Health Foundation class action lawsuit, Case No. 21STCV44468, is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit, Central Neighborhood Health Foundation allegedly violated California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 226, 226.7, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, and 2802 by failing to: (1) pay overtime wages; (2) pay minimum wages; (3) provide required meal and rest periods; (4) reimburse employees for required expenses; (5) provide accurate itemized wage statements; and (6) provide wages when due.

The lawsuit also alleges Central Neighborhood Health Foundation violated the Private Attorneys General Act ("PAGA"), which gives rise to civil penalties as a result of Central Neighborhood Health Foundation's conduct. PAGA allows aggrieved employees to file a lawsuit to recover civil penalties on behalf of themselves, other employees, and the State of California for Labor Code violations. An "aggrieved employee" is defined as "any person who was employed by the alleged violator and against whom one or more of the alleged violations was committed." Cal. Lab. Code section 2699(c). PAGA allows aggrieved employees to become "deputized" as private attorneys general to enforce the Labor Code.

If you would like to know more about the Central Neighborhood Health Foundation lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland K. Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.

Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC are labor and employment law firms with offices located in California that dedicate their practices to fighting for employees who have been wronged by their employers due to unfair employment practices. Contact one of their attorneys today if you need help with workplace issues regarding wage and hour, wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination, and harassment.

