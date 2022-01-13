ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

North American Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Distributors and Retailers Report 2021Private Labeling, Digitization, and Supply Chain Optimization are Key Growth Strategies

by PRNewswire
January 13, 2022 11:30 AM | 4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Key North American Aftermarket Distributors and Retailers in Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Strategic Profiling and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service profiling key distributors and retailers in the North American medium and heavy-duty independent aftermarket benchmarks the top competitors in the industry.

Furthermore, the study provides an individual profile/ breakdown of key competitors, including a highlight of their best practices and competitive advantages.

The study also provides a market overview of the key trends affecting the business operations of distributors and retailers in the independent aftermarket.

The North American independent aftermarket is mature, and the well-established competitors have built strong relationships and supply networks across all levels of distribution. Distributors and Retailers in the medium and heavy-duty segment are focusing on implementing digitization solutions to help improve overall supply chain efficiency.

Moreover, the digitization solutions will also reduce warehousing costs, improve shipping time, and enable 24/7 direct-to-customer shopping capabilities, resulting in increased revenues.

The study examines the digitization solutions these key competitors offer. The study concludes with a discussion of the top 3 growth opportunities for distributors and retailers to consider as strategic focus areas and take action on in the next 5 years.

To understand their strengths and weakness It analyzes and compares the key competitors across 5 main factors including:

  • Core Operations
  • Supply Chain
  • Financials
  • Digitization
  • Product Portfolio

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the MD and HD Distribution and Retail Aftermarket
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Scope & Segmentation

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Aftermarket Distribution Channel Structure
  • Key Competitors
  • Key Selection Criteria
  • Key Benchmarking Criteria

Growth Environment

  • Distributor and Retailer Aftermarket Snapshot
  • PESTLE Analysis of Key IAM Trends
  • Impact of Mega Trends on Distributors and Retailers
  • Distribution Channel Analysis
  • Key Mergers, Partnerships, and Acquisitions
  • Product Portfolio - Top 3 Competitors
  • Core Operations and Supply Chain - Benchmarking
  • Key Findings and Future Outlook

Key Distributor and Retailer Profiles

  • Distributor Overview - VIPAR Heavy Duty Inc.
  • Distributor Evaluation - VIPAR Heavy Duty Inc.
  • Best Practices - VIPAR Heavy Duty Inc.
  • Distributor Overview - Fleetpride Inc.
  • Distributor Evaluation - Fleetpride Inc.
  • Best Practices - Fleetpride Inc.
  • Distributor Overview - HDA Truck Pride LLC.
  • Distributor Evaluation - HDA Truck Pride LLC.
  • Best Practices - HDA Truck Pride LLC.
  • Distributor Overview - Truckpro LLC.
  • Distributor Evaluation - Truckpro LLC.
  • Distributor Overview - O'Reilly Auto Parts Inc.
  • Distributor Evaluation - O'Reilly Auto Parts Inc.
  • Distributor Overview - UAP Inc.
  • Distributor Evaluation - UAP Inc.
  • Best Practices - UAP Inc.
  • Distributor Overview - LKQ Corporation
  • Distributor Evaluation - LKQ Corporation
  • Best Practices - LKQ Corporation

Benchmarking Key Distributors and Retailers

  • Benchmarking Distributors and Retailers
  • Core Operations - Top 3 Competitors
  • Supply Chain - Top 3 Competitors
  • Digitization - Top 3 Competitors
  • Product Portfolio - Top 3 Competitors
  • Digitization and Financials - Benchmarking
  • Core Operations and Supply Chain - Benchmarking
  • Companies To Watch

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Private Labeling for Higher Revenue Generation
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Components for Electric Trucks
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Supply Chain Optimization for Greater Visibility

The Last Word

  • 3 Big Predictions

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3j97ek

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-medium-and-heavy-duty-commercial-vehicle-aftermarket-distributors-and-retailers-report-2021private-labeling-digitization-and-supply-chain-optimization-are-key-growth-strategies-301460528.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: automotivePublishing/Information ServicesTransportation/Trucking/RailroadPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.