Syngenta Selects BE&K Building Group as Construction Manager for New Construction and Major Renovations at its Largest North American Site

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BE&K was recently selected by Syngenta to provide construction management services for major new construction and renovations at the company's North American Crop Protection headquarters site in Greensboro, NC. The project will be performed in three phases totaling nearly 200,000 square feet of building space.

Phase 1 will consist of a two-story, 36,000-square-foot Product Metabolism and Analytic Sciences (PMAS) building addition providing labs, general office space, employee amenity areas, and a customer experience center. Phase 2 will include new construction of an 85,000-square-foot office building that will connect to the PMAS addition and provide Class A offices, meeting rooms, work areas, and an auditorium. Phase 3 will include a full interior demolition and rebuild of the campus' existing approximately 100,000-square-foot laboratory, transforming it into a new state-of-the-art research and development facility including collaboration areas, a fitness center, and training rooms. The new and renovated facilities will support approximately 750 employees and contract workers.

"Syngenta has been part of the fabric in the Greensboro community for decades, and it's time for a major upgrade to our facilities," said Vern Hawkins, President of Syngenta Crop Protection, LLC. "The new office and lab workspaces planned for our campus will enable our Greensboro colleagues to work together in modern, efficient facilities, enabling better collaboration and focus to meet our customers' needs, while continuing to attract new talent to the Greensboro area."

"BE&K Building Group is proud to partner with Syngenta and our project partners to produce this campus' future state-of-the-art facilities," said BE&K Building Group Executive Vice President Pat Chisholm. "The science and research that is performed on this campus is and will be essential to meeting our world's growing global food demand. BE&K is honored that we can contribute in a meaningful way to the long-term health of our global community."

The architect for the project is Hanbury with program management led by 35 North. A groundbreaking ceremony is being planned for the first quarter 2022 with the entire project slated for completion in 2024.

About Syngenta

Syngenta Crop Protection is part of Syngenta Group, one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Its ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. The company aims to improve the sustainability, quality, and safety of agriculture with world-class science and innovative crop solutions. Syngenta's technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. To learn more, visit https://www.syngenta.com/en.

About BE&K Building Group

BE&K Building Group is an integrated construction services company serving pharmaceutical + biotechnology, advanced manufacturing + distribution, aerospace, and additional select commercial markets for more than 50 years. The company provides services nationwide through operations in the Carolinas, Houston, and Chicago. A full range of services is offered including construction management, design-build, and preconstruction. To learn more, visit https://bekbg.com.

