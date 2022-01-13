Virtual Pharma Expo Returns for 2022 with Three Events and New Look

Cleveland, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Pharma Expo, the leading digital event series for pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers looking to learn about the latest equipment technology announced that there will be three events for 2022:
- February 22-23, 2022: Solid Dose Manufacturing & Packaging – Register for Free
- May 10-11, 2022: Aseptic Fill/Finish Manufacturing & Packaging – Register for Free
- September 13-14, 2022: Solid Dose Manufacturing & Packaging
Pharmaceutical Online (Life Science Connect Media), Techceuticals, and Federal Equipment Company sponsor the event making it free for attendees. Events in 2020 and 2021 drew thousands of attendees.
This event is ideal for individuals in the following roles:
- Engineering
- Manufacturing
- R&D
- Formulation
- Maintenance
- Procurement
- Quality Assurance
- Technical Operations
Don't miss this opportunity to interact, engage, and learn what's new and exciting in the pharmaceutical industry at this free virtual trade show!
Presentation topics at the February event will include:
- Operational Efficiencies in Tableting
- High Shear Granulation and Fluid Bed Drying Technologies
- End of Line Packaging Innovations
- Serialization and Labeling
- Capsule Filling – What You Should Know
- High Containment Guidelines for OSD Manufacturing
- Milling and Particle Size Reduction
- Roller Compaction
- And More!
Virtual Pharma Expo registration is FREE at https://www.virtualexposeries.com/.
Call For Exhibitors!
Does your pharmaceutical equipment company or related service provider want to make a presentation at one of the upcoming Virtual Pharma Expos? Please use this form or contact Scott Moren at smoren@vertmarkets.com.
Pharmaceutical Online provides the pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging industry with exclusive and daily actionable information. Pharmaceutical Online delivers in-depth technical and educational content, such as white papers, application notes, webinars, podcasts, case studies and many other resources to worldwide manufacturers each day.
Techceuticals provides training and troubleshooting to the pharmaceutical industry. Our technical tips, articles, and training programs include tablet and capsule formulation assistance, operator training, public training seminars and hands-on training sessions for solid dose manufacturing, tablet compression, encapsulation, and film coating.
Federal Equipment Company offers 60 years of expertise buying and selling pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment. We optimize the value you recoup for surplus equipment and ensure you get the equipment you need quickly from our broad, on-hand inventory of reliable used machines.
For more information:
Scott Moren
(814) 897-7700
smoren@vertmarkets.com
SOURCE Federal Equipment Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.