Propylene Oxide Market size worth $ 32.56 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.32% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Propylene Oxide Market" By Type (Polyols, Glycol Ethers, Propylene Glycol), By Application (Electronics, Packaging, Chemical and Pharmaceutical), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Propylene Oxide Market size was valued at USD 21.6 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 32.56 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.32% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=129246

Browse in-depth TOC on "Propylene Oxide Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Propylene Oxide Market Overview

The growth of the propylene oxide (PO) market is largely dependent on their use in polyether polyols. Currently, around two-thirds of PO output is utilized to make polyether polyols, with the remaining 17 percent going to propylene glycols (PG) and 17 percent going to propylene glycol ether solvents and other uses. The demand for polyether polyols is dominated by flexible and semi-rigid foams. In addition, flexible foam formulations utilize a larger amount of polyol than rigid foam formulations. Due to their increased use in insulation and structural applications, the demand for foams is growing at a faster rate, ultimately supporting the growth of the Global Propylene Oxide Market.

Furthermore, the rising demand for mono-propylene glycol is further propelling the growth of the market. MPG is primarily used to create unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), approximately three-quarters of which are reinforced with fibreglass or mineral fillers to form fibreglass reinforced polymers (FRPs). FRPs are generally utilised in residential and commercial construction to create building panels, bathroom components, fixtures, corrosion-resistant tanks, tubes, and ducts. Pleasure boats, recreational vehicles, passenger automobiles, and trucks are among the other uses. MPG is also used in coolants and antifreeze, aircraft de-icing fluids and heat transfer fluids. Moreover, the rise in disposable income and the growing automotive sector in various emerging economies is expected to increase market penetration during the forecasted period as well.

Key Developments

In January 2021 , LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. has strengthened its partnership with Sinopec by forming a 50/50 joint venture called Ningbo ZRCC LyondellBasell New Material Company Limited, which will construct a new propylene oxide and styrene monomer (SM) facility. Both combined companies will serve China's rapidly expanding market.

, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. has strengthened its partnership with Sinopec by forming a 50/50 joint venture called Ningbo ZRCC LyondellBasell New Material Company Limited, which will construct a new propylene oxide and styrene monomer (SM) facility. Both combined companies will serve rapidly expanding market. In January 2020 , Indorama Ventures Public Company Ltd. acquired Integrated Oxides and Derivatives businesses/assets from Huntsman Corporation US. Ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethanolamines, surfactants, Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB), and Methyl Tertiary–butyl Ether are among the major products manufactured by the acquired company. According to the Equity & Asset Purchase Agreement, Huntsman Corporation's acquisition also includes various R&D Centres as well as patents and technologies.

Key Players

The major players in the market are SKC, Sumitomo Chemicals, Tokuyama, Repsol, AGC Chemicals, BASF, Huntsman, Shell, Lyondellbasell, and DowDuPont.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Propylene Oxide Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Propylene Oxide Market, By Type

Polyether Polyols



Glycol Ethers



Propylene Glycol



Others

Propylene Oxide Market, By Application

Electronics



Packaging



Chemical and Pharmaceutical



Building and Construction



Automotive



Others

Propylene Oxide Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Structural Foam Market By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene), By Application (Material Handling, Building & Construction, Automotive), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

United States Graphic Film Market By Film Type (Reflective, Opaque, Transparent), By Polymer-Type (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)), By End-User (Promotional & Advertisement, Industrial, Automotive), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Synthetic Paper Market By Raw Material (Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)), By Application (Labels, Printing, Paper Bags), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Fluoropolymer Market By Product (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene, Polyvinylidene Difluoride), By Application (Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Drug Delivery, Industrial Use), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 6 Rigid Plastic Packaging Brands for improvement in recycling standards

Visualize Propylene Oxide Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research