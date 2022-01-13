ARROW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 1ST QUARTER

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Arrow Capital Management Inc. ("Arrow") today announced that the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund RATE and Exemplar Growth and Income Fund EGIF will pay cash distributions.
Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund are as follows:
Ticker
Cash Distribution
Record Date
Distribution Payment
RATE
0.067
January 31, 2022
February 15, 2022
RATE
0.067
February 28, 2022
March 15, 2022
RATE
0.067
March 31, 2022
April 15, 2022
For the ETF Series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund, future distribution payments will be quarterly rather than monthly.
Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts for the ETF series of Exemplar Growth and Income Fund are as follows:
Ticker
Cash Distribution
Record Date
Distribution Payment
EGIF
0.083
January 31, 2022
February 15, 2022
EGIF
0.083
February 28, 2022
March 15, 2022
EGIF
0.083
March 31, 2022
April 15, 2022
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
SOURCE Arrow Capital Management Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.