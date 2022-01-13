Staples Canada to host the Future of Work Virtual Expo on February 16

Virtual expo will explore insights and emerging trends for the future of work; includes keynote presentations from thought leaders to help companies prepare for 2022 and beyond

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The pandemic has shifted the way companies work and has accelerated the adoption of hybrid work environments for many. Staples Canada and its business-to-business divisions Staples Preferred and Staples Professional have helped companies adapt, and continue to support the transition to hybrid work environments. On February 16, 2022, Staples Canada will host the Future of Work Expo to share insights, trend predictions and innovative product solutions to help inform the new world of work.

The free one-day virtual event will bring together industry experts and thought leaders to discuss solutions to work from home, in the office or any space in between. With practical advice on topics such as workplace design, technology solutions, collaboration, and more, this is an opportunity for leaders to learn about how to better support their workforces and workplaces. The virtual event is open to the general public, including procurement, facilities and human resources managers, and administrators.

"The Future of Work Expo will explore a broad range of products, solutions and thought leadership on the new ways of working," said David Boone, CEO of Staples Canada. "Attendees will have the opportunity to discover solutions on reimaging their workplaces, adopting hybrid work models and preparing for a return to office."

Keynote speakers for Future of Work Expo will include industry thought leaders and members of Staples Canada's Work from Anywhere Advisory Council:

John Trougakos , "Hybrid, Now What? Keys to Adjusting to the Hybrid Work Model": Businesses are beginning to navigate their new paths towards the next normal. What are the current and future challenges companies face? What are the absolute critical issues that organizations must tackle to be successful? How do leaders get employees to buy in? In this presentation Professor John Trougakos , one of the world's foremost experts on the future of work, brings together cutting-edge scientific research and industry leading best practices to provide insights that will help organizations, leaders, and employees better understand, and succeed, in the new world of hybrid work.

Clare Kumar , "Mastering the Modern Meeting: Communicating Effectively in a Hybrid World": For the past two years, meetings have been difficult to get right with the shift to small screens. Now that we are experiencing the hybrid working world with some people in person and the rest on-screen, we need some new perspectives to keep meetings productive and efficient. In this webinar, productivity expert Clare Kumar will explore good reasons to have a meeting, how to decide what form it should take, and how to encourage participation from all, no matter where they happen to be.

Rachel Mitchell , "Ergonomics Considerations for Hybrid Workspaces": With hybrid working models, many employees may find themselves using temporary workstations on the days they attend work in person. While this concept makes sense for financial reasons and for the flexibility it provides employees, they also pose some concerns with respect to ergonomics and human factors. In this presentation, ergonomist Rachel Mitchell will discuss the potential pitfalls related to the use of shared office workstations, how to balance the need for ergonomic set-ups in both home and onsite workspaces, and strategies to optimize the health, wellbeing, and productivity of employees in this new model of work.

Winy Bernard, "The Future of Communication": As businesses increasingly go hybrid, pandemic-era restrictions have forced innovation and adaptation, the way we work is in a near-constant state of flux. One thing is for certain, the future of work includes embracing hybrid collaborations and technology can help us to do that. In this webinar, tech expert Winy Bernard will look at the new conference room and how technology will help in make meetings and meeting collaboration more inclusive.

View the complete agenda for the Future of Work Expo and to register for this free virtual event, visit: staplesprofessional.ca/futureofwork.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its over 300 locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as six co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

