Announcing Guest Speaker Geoffrey Moore, Best-Selling Author of Business Classic Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling High-Tech Products to Mainstream Customers and Inside the Tornado: Strategies for Developing, Leveraging, and Surviving Hypergrowth Markets on Startup Club's Serial Entrepreneur Show on Clubhouse

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Club is pleased to announce that Geoffrey Moore, renowned author and business strategist, will be the featured speaker on Startup Club Friday, January 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET via the social media audio app Clubhouse.

Event details can be found at https://startup.club/calendar/geoffrey-moore-technology-adoption-and-crossing-the-chasm/ .

This event is open to all Startup Club members on the Clubhouse audio app. For those not currently on Clubhouse, it can be downloaded from the app store of your choice where you can then join the Startup Club. There is no charge to become a member or to attend this event.

Moore is recognized for creating the concept of a 'technology adoption curve' that serves as a framework focused on strategic market planning for companies both small and large. His groundbreaking work is embraced globally by those seeking to understand how a disruptive innovation can transition from a solution for early adopters to one for the mainstream market.

"Most companies fail to cross the chasm because, confronted with the immensity of opportunity represented by a mainstream market, they lose their focus, chasing every opportunity that presents itself, but finding themselves unable to deliver a salable proposition to any true pragmatist buyer."- Geoffrey Moore, Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling High-Tech Products to Mainstream Customers

In addition to being an author with more than one million books sold, Moore is recognized as a leading consultant working with startups and Fortune 500 tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, and more. His timeless theory is frequently referenced by business leaders, investors, and journalists when analyzing and explaining the path of disruptive technologies such as Tesla's electric vehicles and other groundbreaking innovations.

"We are beyond thrilled that Geoffrey Moore will be speaking and answering questions from the Startup Club members. As a fan of Geoffrey's since my college days, he was instrumental in shaping the way my companies planned and executed growth strategies that led us to become a publicly traded company at Hostopia." – Colin C. Campbell, Serial Entrepreneur and Owner of Startup.club

About Startup Club:

Startup Club is the largest club on Clubhouse with over 774k members and growing. We are one of the world's largest communities supporting the Startup ecosystem from founders to those wishing to work for a startup and everything in between. Our mission is to make it easy for everyone in the startup ecosystem to connect, learn, and grow together.

Join us on Clubhouse for conversations with founders, entrepreneurs, angel investors, venture capitalists, subject matter experts, and more. To view our library of past recordings, blog posts and schedule of upcoming events go to www.startup.club.

