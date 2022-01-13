Enbridge Gas announces the launch of the first-of-its-kind hydrogen-blending project in North America

This innovative technology will green the gas supply and open the door for larger made-in-Ontario clean energy solutions

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas Inc., in partnership with Cummins Inc. CMI and with support from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), the Canadian Gas Association (CGA) and NGIF Capital Corporation, is thrilled to announce that the first-of-its-kind in North America hydrogen-blending project is now fully operational and successfully serving the Markham community. Hydrogen blending refers to injecting clean hydrogen into the delivered natural gas to reduce its carbon footprint.

This $5.2 M pilot blending project involves enhancements to the existing Markham Power-to-Gas facility, which was built through an Enbridge-Cummins joint venture in 2018 to help balance Ontario's electricity supply and demand by storing the province's surplus electricity as pure hydrogen until it's needed.

Through this innovative project, clean hydrogen from the facility is now also being injected into a portion of Enbridge Gas' existing natural gas system serving about 3,600 customers in Markham, Ontario. Blending hydrogen with traditional natural gas reduces greenhouse gas emissions, enabling lower carbon natural gas service delivery without impacting energy costs, reliability, or safety.

This project will eliminate up to 117 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually, moving the City of Markham further toward its objective of net zero emissions by 2050, and is just one of many steps Enbridge Gas is taking as part of its overall commitment to help drive Ontario's transition to a clean energy future.

Additionally, the pilot project's success places Enbridge Gas in a position to validate and pursue larger-scale hydrogen-blending activities in other parts of its distribution system, strengthening the capacity for made-in-Ontario clean energy solutions.

Quotes

"Congratulations to Enbridge and the City of Markham for the successful launch of this pilot project. The effective utilization of hydrogen is a critical part of our government's plan to lower emissions across Canada. This initiative highlights the significant opportunities associated with clean hydrogen as well as the innovative technologies being developed by companies operating in Canada's energy sector. I look forward to seeing the deployment of similar and scaled initiatives going forward." Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

"I'm excited to see that this innovative low-carbon hydrogen project is fully operational. Today's announcement is great news for families and businesses in the Markham area. Low-carbon hydrogen has the potential to play an important role supporting Ontario's reliable, clean and sustainable energy future. Our government proudly supports the production of this promising new energy source." Ontario Minister of Energy, Honourable Todd Smith

"There is tremendous potential in low-carbon hydrogen to fuel a cleaner, greener Ontario, and I commend Enbridge for its innovation in this exciting space. As the first project of its kind, this pilot represents the new era for hydrogen-blending in our province and will save 117 tonnes of carbon emissions: more than the annual energy use of 14 homes. Our government looks forward to introducing Ontario's first ever low-carbon hydrogen strategy soon so that we can expand use of this clean fuel for families and businesses across the province." David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

"The City of Markham commends Enbridge Gas on the launch of its hydrogen-blending initiative that will see local households participate in this first-of-a-kind project in Canada that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with Ontario clean energy solutions. Markham's GHG's per capita is amongst the lowest of any large municipality in Canada and Enbridge Gas' hydrogen-blending project complements our municipal energy plan of reaching net zero emissions by 2050." Mayor of Markham, Frank Scarpitti

"Zero-carbon hydrogen is now playing a role in Ontario's shift to lower–carbon, sustainable energy solutions and is an important example of the investments Enbridge Gas is making across multiple markets to green the natural gas grid while continuing to meet the demand for safe, reliable and affordable energy." Cynthia Hansen, Executive Vice President & President, Gas Distribution & Storage.

"Projects like this demonstrate that the energy transition is accelerating quickly, driving the green hydrogen economy in North America, and paving the way for large-scale adoption. Cummins is proud to leverage our electrolyzer technology to support Ontario's zero-carbon goals and bring cleaner, greener energy to residents." Amy Adams, Vice President of Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Technologies, Cummins Inc.

"Enbridge Gas' hydrogen-blending pilot project is an excellent example of the type of innovation the Canadian Gas Association aimed to advance when we created the Natural Gas Innovation Fund several years ago. We are excited to see this groundbreaking project come to life. By leveraging our world-class energy delivery infrastructure, Enbridge Gas is advancing the development and use of renewable gas that will support innovation, and make meaningful emission reductions, all while continuing to meet customers' needs for affordable and reliable energy." Timothy M. Egan, President & CEO, Canadian Gas Association and Chair, NGIF Capital Corporation

"The Enbridge and Cummins hydrogen-blending project is a great example of the cleantech investments NGIF Capital Corporation is making in the natural gas sector. The demand for better environmental performance, while maintaining resiliency and affordability, requires steady investments in energy solutions including the production hydrogen. NGIF Industry Grants is proud to have provided early funding support to this successful pilot that is changing the face of the industry." John Adams, President and CEO of NGIF Capital Corporation and Managing Partner, NGIF Cleantech Ventures



Key Facts

On Oct. 29, 2020 , the Ontario Energy Board approved an application by Enbridge Gas for a project to leverage the Markham Power-to-Gas facility in order to pilot the blending of renewable hydrogen gas into the existing natural gas network, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

, the Ontario Energy Board approved an application by Enbridge Gas for a project to leverage the Markham Power-to-Gas facility in order to pilot the blending of renewable hydrogen gas into the existing natural gas network, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Through this pilot project, Enbridge Gas will initially provide a maximum hydrogen blended content of up to two percent by volume of the natural gas supplied to approximately 3,600 customers in Markham, Ontario in Q3-2021, eliminating up to 117 tons of CO2 annually from the atmosphere.

in Q3-2021, eliminating up to 117 tons of CO2 annually from the atmosphere. The pilot project will not impact the standard market cost of natural gas.

The hydrogen-blending project construction cost was $5.2M .

. The Markham Power-to-Gas facility was commissioned in 2018 through a partnership between Enbridge Gas and Cummins Inc. (which acquired Hydrogenics in 2019) with support from the Province of Ontario . Since then, the facility has provided regulation services to the IESO to help balance electricity supply and demand and ensure system reliability.

. Since then, the facility has provided regulation services to the IESO to help balance electricity supply and demand and ensure system reliability. The plant has also proven its potential as a solution to the challenge of storing the province's surplus electrical energy using Enbridge's existing natural gas pipeline infrastructure or in the form of pure hydrogen, which can later be reconverted back to electricity.

To learn more about hydrogen storage and blending visit enbridgegas.com/hydrogen and/or watch the video: Discover the Potential of Renewable Hydrogen.

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, with over 170 years of service to customers. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.8 million customers and is leading the transition to a clean energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative low-carbon energy solutions. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge (ENB), a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Learn more at enbridgegas.com.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains, and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 61,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment, and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.3 billion on sales of $23.6 billion in 2019. See how Cummins is powering a world that's always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on .

