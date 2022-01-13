Global Offshore Wind Energy Technology Report 2021-2035 - Green Hydrogen Presents the Offshore Wind Industry with New Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Technologies Transforming Offshore Wind Energy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyzes future research focus areas and technology challenges within offshore wind energy. Special attention is given to describing existing and future offshore wind turbine support structures and the drivetrain concepts in use at commercial offshore turbines. It also outlines the offshore wind energy technology roadmap.

Energy generation is the most crucial building block of a country's economic development and a key determinant of its progress. Population growth requires a higher degree of economic development, which directly requires more energy to be generated. To meet the rising energy demands, the energy sector is under pressure to expand rapidly as countries highly dependent on fossil fuels grapple with the demand-supply situation.

Therefore, it is imperative for many countries to reduce their dependency on fossil fuels to minimize greenhouse gas emissions. Increasing the mix of renewable energy generation sources enables a smooth transition into a low-carbon economy. A radical transformation toward the green energy generation sector will be important to achieve energy and decarbonization targets.

Currently, offshore-based renewable energy generation is gaining traction and approaching increased deployment globally. Offshore wind speeds tend to be steadier and faster than on land, providing a reliable renewable energy source. A small increase in wind speeds results in a large increase in renewable energy generation.

This will be one of the key drivers for developers to pursue the installation of large-scale offshore wind energy generation farms. Offshore wind farms significantly negate potential social conflicts arising from indiscriminate land use or other issues creating unrest, which other renewable energy generation technologies typically confront.

Offshore wind farms (based on fixed and floating foundations with turbines or other airborne systems) are witnessing increased large-scale deployment that will help several countries meet their energy demands while transitioning to a low-carbon economy. However, installing offshore wind farms requires very high initial investment.

Other challenges include labor-intensive on-site assembly as well as high operation and maintenance costs, restricting the adoption of large-scale offshore wind farms.

3.0 Offshore Wind Energy Industry Overview

3.1 Offshore Wind Technology Overview

3.2 Key Drivers and Opportunities for Offshore Wind Technology Deployment

3.3 Key Challenge for Offshore Wind Technology Deployment

3.4 Offshore Wind Energy Capacity Additions - Regional Analysis

3.5 Key Innovation Areas in the Offshore Wind Energy Value Chain

3.6 High Power Rating Wind Turbines Enabling Cost-effective Energy Production

3.7 Offshore Wind Turbine Drivetrain Concepts Comparison

3.8 Future Innovative Offshore Wind Turbine Drivetrains

3.9 Existing and Future Offshore Wind Turbine Support Structures

3.10 Fixed-bottom Substructure Technology for Offshore Wind Energy

3.11 Floating Substructure Technology for Offshore Wind Energy

3.12 Offshore Wind Energy Technology Roadmap to 2035

4.0 Innovation Ecosystem - Companies to Watch

4.1 Innovative Upwind Twin Blade Technology for Floating Wind Energy Generation

4.2 Semi-Submersible Floating Platforms for Installation of Off-Shore Wind Turbines

4.3 Harnessing Wind Energy from Kites Tethered to Offshore Platforms

4.4 Renewable Energy Generation from Modular Offshore Floating Wind Platforms

4.5 Cost-effective Offshore Wind Turbines Generating Consistent Renewable Energy Even at Low Wind Speeds

4.6 Floating Offshore Wind Turbines Engineered for Efficiency in Extreme Wind Conditions

4.7 Noteworthy Upcoming Global Offshore Wind Projects

5.0 IP Analysis of Technologies Enabling Offshore Wind Energy

5.1 IP Analysis of Offshore Wind Energy

6.0 Growth Opportunity Universe

6.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Emerging Technology Trends Likely to Drive the Deep Water Offshore Wind Energy Industry

6.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Green Hydrogen Presents the Offshore Wind Industry with New Opportunities

6.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Use of Retired Offshore Oil and Gas Infrastructure as a Foundation for Offshore Wind Farms

7.0 Key Contacts

8.0 Next Steps

