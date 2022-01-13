The New Tune on the Block: Vocal Match is Setting the Stage with a New Musical Competition Show

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Broadcast singing competitions are a worldwide phenomenon with millions of viewers tuning in, voting, and tweeting about their favorite rising stars. Vocal Match is an up-and-coming talent competition show - with a twist.

"There isn't anything like this on the market," said Vincent Lloyd Thompson, creator of Vocal Match. "I think people are going to be really excited about what we're doing, and they'll have the opportunity to participate."

For years, viewers have been watching unknown singers and songwriters compete in front of a global audience before a panel of experienced judges and wondering what they might do if they had a chance to showcase their talent. With Vocal Match, viewers may be able to find out.

"We have talented songwriters who together with their matched up singer will be presenting a song every week and the judges will select one as the centerstage song," said Thompson. "The singers will perform their own version of that song. What sets our show apart is that the audience can send in their own rendition of the centerstage song for the chance to join the competition through the RED PHONE CHALLENGE."

The lineup of judges includes musical performance titans Kristen Huffman, Paul Bogaev, and Tiffany T'zelle. Huffman, a Broadway veteran and former Miss Ohio, has an extensive background in the entertainment industry. As a 2-time Grammy and Emmy winner, Bogaev brings his experience in film, TV, and work with major performers like Sting to the table. Coined the Fairy Goddess of R&B, T'zelle has traveled the globe as a supporting vocalist for Diana Ross and other A-list performers.

Javier Colon, winner of season 1 of NBC's "The Voice", will be mentoring the contestants through their competition journey.

Viewers looking for a fun, interactive show for the new year will be glad to mark their calendars. Aspiring musicians and singers will be able to steal the show by submitting their own rendition of the center stage song through the RED PHONE CHALLENGE on the Vocal Match website. Vocal Match will premiere on February 28, 2022. For more information on Vocal Match, please visit https://vocalmatch.com/

About Vocal Match

Vocal Match is a new talent competition show that matches unknown singers and songwriters, and allows the audience the opportunity to compete as well. The judges are top-tier singers and musicians with varied backgrounds in Broadway, film and TV, and global touring. For updates about Vocal Match, please visit https://vocalmatch.com/

Media Contact

Daniel Klein, Joseph Studios, +1 1-800-663-0126, pr@josephstudios.net

SOURCE Joseph Studios