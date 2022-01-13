Founding Partner of Brown & Charbonneau, LLP, Gregory G. Brown Selected for 2022 Best Lawyers® in Commercial Litigation

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Irvine, CA-based trial attorney Gregory G. Brown has been selected by his peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers® for 2022. Brown has been included in the list each year since 2017.

Attorneys named in the Best Lawyers® publication are recognized by their legal industry peers for their legal excellence in specific fields. After receiving more than 10,000,000 peer evaluations, Best Lawyers honored approximately 5% of practicing lawyers in the United States, exemplifying the work of the most elite and top-rated lawyers in the country. The 2022 Best Lawyers list marks the 40th year the esteemed list has been published.

Brown is the Founding Partner of Brown & Charbonneau, LLP, based in Irvine, California. A member of the California Bar since 1987, Brown has spent his entire career practicing in Southern California. As a Certified Specialist in Civil Trial Advocacy, Brown's breadth of experience includes both plaintiffs and defense work in the areas of contract actions, fraud and breach of fiduciary duty cases, trade secret litigation, trust litigation, commercial contract disputes, intellectual property disputes, unfair competition, false advertising, shareholder derivative actions, corporate litigation, complex dissolution actions, real estate & construction, personal injury and professional liability suits. Brown is also a graduate of the Pepperdine/Strauss Institute for Dispute Resolution, and the National Institute of Trial Advocacy.

Of being named to the Best Lawyers in America list, Brown said, "After almost 35 years of practice, I still love the challenge each new case brings. It is incredibly rewarding to help others involved in complicated, and oftentimes highly emotional disputes. It is an enormous honor to fight for justice, protect livelihoods, and guide business owners through our often-complex legal system. I consider myself extremely fortunate to help others each day."

About Gregory G. Brown

For four decades, Southern California based business and trial attorney Gregory G. Brown has represented plaintiffs and defendants in a variety of complex legal matters. Named "Attorney of the Year," and featured as "Leaders in Law" by Forbes magazine, Brown's victories on behalf of clients include numerous 7-figure verdicts and settlements, and successful defenses of Fortune 500 companies facing 8-figure claims. Brown has served as an instructor and judge for the Orange County Bar Association's College of Trial Advocacy. He has authored numerous articles and serves as an Arbitrator and Mediator. Visit http://www.bc-llp.com.

