ReserveBar Announces New Partnership With The Tasting Alliance

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReserveBar, the established leader in premium and luxury spirits ecommerce, announced today that it has partnered with The Tasting Alliance , the leading global wine and spirits competition provider. ReserveBar will be the exclusive e-commerce partner for all award programs in 2022 and will power the launch of The Tasting Alliance's new consumer-facing digital platform to be launched in February ( www.thetastingalliance.com ) as well as an expanded program of beverage industry events.

As part of the partnership, ReserveBar will be integrated into each element of all forthcoming wine, spirits and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) competitions which include the San Francisco International Spirits Competition, the San Francisco International Wine Competition, the San Francisco RTD Competition, the Singapore Wine and Spirits Competition, the New York World Wine Competition and the New York World Spirits Competitions. Collectively, this is the largest annual judging of wines and spirits in the world and encompasses more than 10,000 submissions.

The expert commentary and tasting notes provided by Tasting Alliance's world class panel of judges, combined with ReserveBar's technology and fulfillment prowess, will allow consumers to not only discover and learn as they browse and explore the best beverage products in the world, but to buy those products seamlessly. Beginning in 2023, the companies plan to collaborate to build marquee industry events for discovering and tasting award-winning wine, spirits and RTDs while interacting with brand founders, master distillers and winemakers, as well as judges, celebrities and influencers. These events will bring the trade and the consumer together in an immersive, multi-day experience with the most amazing people and products the industry has to offer.

"The Tasting Alliance runs the most prestigious wine and spirits competitions in the world and is globally recognized by the industry. Our partnership with ReserveBar is a step towards becoming a trusted resource for consumers to purchase the best products on the market, tested by our unmatched panel and available for purchase on our site through ReserveBar's technology and retail fulfillment network," said Amanda Blue, COO of Tasting Alliance.

The partnership will officially launch during a Celebrity Cocktail Competition in Los Angeles, slated for Spring 2022. Following this and future competitions, ReserveBar.com will also feature collections of award-winning products, allowing consumers to shop directly through the platform.

"Our partnership with The Tasting Alliance is the perfect example of two entities with undeniable synergies unlocking growth and transforming the industry," said Derek Correia, President of ReserveBar. "Supporting The Tasting Alliance's evolution to a consumer-facing brand, and combining discovery, education and a seamless purchase path helps us both deliver on the wants and needs of brands, retailers and consumers alike. We are also looking forward to creating the 'Academy Awards' of the industry with a multi-day, in-person event beginning in 2023, except everyone will be invited to the show... as well as the after-party!"

This announcement comes on the heels of a successful year for ReserveBar as the company continues to be a formidable player in the industry. In 2021, ReserveBar announced a Series B financing, the addition of new and high-profile investors behind their Spirited Change Initiative, and the launch of numerous celebrity partnerships including The Brother's Bond Bourbon, The Sassenach and 818 Tequila., in addition to acquiring Minibar Delivery in November.

About ReserveBar

Founded in 2013, ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting. In addition to its content-rich, on-brand experience, ReserveBar specializes in new and limited edition products, celebrity brands and is the go-to platform for new launches. ReserveBar is a destination for today's modern, convenience-driven adult shopper, delivering the most curated offerings to enthusiasts across the United States. ReserveBar is a technology platform at its core, utilizing cutting-edge software, analytics, and an exceptional retail network to deploy solutions that simplify the compliant purchase of beverage alcohol on ReserveBar.com, as well as numerous partner sites, including spirits brands, publishers, e-commerce partners, and gifting platforms. For more information, please visit www.reservebar.com .

About The Tasting Alliance

Founded by Anthony Blue in 1980, The Tasting Alliance operates the largest portfolio of global wine and spirit competitions and is the parent organization of the world-renowned San Francisco World Spirits Competition, San Francisco International Wine Competition, New York World Wine Competition, New York World Spirits Competition, and Singapore World Spirits Competition and the new San Francisco Ready To Drink Competition. The Tasting Alliance's Competitions, powered by their world class panel of judges have elevated the reputation of many brands, and represent the ultimate curator for wine and spirits. Receiving a medal from the organization is a critical next step for any producer to earn recognition in the industry. Little wonder, that they have become the most influential wine and spirit competitions in the world.

