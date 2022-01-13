Spartech Offers New Line of PolyPrime™ Thin-Gauge Plastic Sheets

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, now offers a new line of PolyPrime™ thin-gauge plastic sheets, made possible through the recent acquisition of Crawford Industries, L.L.C.
"This new thin-gauge offering successfully fills the gap between Spartech's 10- and 30-gauge plastic sheets, opening the door to more manufacturing possibilities," said Spartech Director of Sales Kendall Faulstich. "Our polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) based products are environmentally-friendly, adhere well to graphic treatments, and are ideal for medical, veterinary, and food packaging. When combining these materials with Spartech's conversion capabilities, our clients can get everything they need – from die cutting to finished product – all under one roof."
With durable substrate surfaces that perform well during the conversion process with digital printing presses, PolyPrime™ thin-gauge plastic sheets are also used in the production of office and promotional materials, including FIT Right™ envelopes, Poly Port document carriers, Pillow Packs, tote boxes, folding cartons, and binders, plus a unique electronic notebook application that converts and transfers written data from a plastic sheet directly to smart phones.
All Spartech thin-gauge plastic sheets are made from curbside recycled materials and are available in modular form to printers, converters, and die cutters in a variety of sizes and for a wide range of applications.
About Spartech
Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 16 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable, and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com
Media Contact:
For Spartech
Sheldon Ripson
sheldon@spokemarketing.com
636-751-5733
SOURCE Spartech
