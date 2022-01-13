Angus Reid Boosts Security Certifications

Firm invests in stronger measures, systems to bolster security & privacy management
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Angus Reid today announced it is now ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and HIPAA/HITECH certified.
"At Angus Reid, our customers deserve to know that their information is secure with us," said founder and CEO, Angus Reid. "Both these new certifications confirm our commitment to fostering a culture of security awareness across all our interactions."
The certifications are comprehensive security management standards that specify a set of best practices and controls. As an organization, Angus Reid has examined its information security risks and designed a set of security controls to mitigate them. That includes adopting a management process that reviews these controls on an ongoing basis and conducting an internal audit of the above to test for conformity. It also involves enlisting A-LIGN, an independent, third-party firm that tests for conformity and summarily issues these certifications, to conduct these audits.
Upon issuing its report, A-LIGN determined Angus Reid to have technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies, procedures, security measures, and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise. Further, IT personnel were found to be conscientious, knowledgeable, and aligned with best practices.
"As a company, we continuously aim to meet industry standards and exceed customer expectations," added Reid. "These certifications reaffirm that we have robust, internationally recognized security controls in place and that protecting and managing customer data is an ongoing priority."
About Angus Reid
Angus Reid is one of North America's best known and respected names in opinion data, market research, and data services. The Angus Reid team offers a variety of research solutions to businesses, brands, governments, and not-for-profit organizations, and derives powerful insights that help to inform decisions.
Data is collected through a suite of tools and proprietary panels. Primary among those is the Angus Reid Forum, an opinion community consisting of engaged residents across North America who respond to surveys on topical issues and provide answers to questions that matter.
SOURCE Angus Reid
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.