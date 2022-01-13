Stock Video Market to Grow by USD 204.30 million | Adobe Inc. and Depositphotos Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the primary growth drivers for the stock video market are the benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation, increasing use of stock videos for web series and short films, and growing use of social media platforms, according to a senior analyst at Technavio.
Learn more about the drivers impacting the growth of the stock video market. View Our Free Sample Report Now
The stock video market size is expected to grow by USD 204.30 mn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% during this period. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 5.68%.
Market Segmentation Highlights
- By application, the stock video market has been classified into two segments, namely editorial and commercial. During the forecast period, the editorial segment will have significant market share growth.
- By image source, the market has been segmented into macrostock and microstock. The macrostock segment is expected to dominate the global stock video market by the image source.
- By license model, the market has been segmented by RM and RF. The RM segment is expected to have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
- By geography, the stock video market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.
- 55% of the growth will originate from North America.
- The US and Canada are the key countries for the stock video market in North America.
- Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.
- The presence of a large number of vendors will drive the stock video market growth in North America during the forecast period.
For more details about the contribution of each segment of the stock video market, View a Free Sample Now
Key Market Vendors and Their Offerings
- Adobe Inc. - The company offers different types of stock video such as HD Clip, 4K Clip, Motion Graphics, and others.
- Depositphotos Inc. - The company offers different types of stock videos for business/office/work, family and children, abstract, and others.
- Dreamstime.com LLC - The company offers stock video for different purposes such as business/office/work, family and children, abstract, and others.
- Envato Pty Ltd. - The company offers stock videos for different purposes such as Lifestyle, Nature, Animals, Food, and others.
- Footage Firm Inc. - The company offers different types of stock videos with After Effects Templates, Animated Backgrounds, Premiere Pro Templates, and others.
Notes:
- The stock video market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period.
- The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Related Reports:
- Stock Images Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The stock images market share is expected to increase by USD 1.22 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61%. Download Free Sample Report
- Magazine Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The magazine publishing market has the potential to grow by USD 3.43 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 0.65%. Download Free Sample Report
Stock Video Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 204.30 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.68
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 55%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, Canada, France, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Footage Firm Inc., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.