Ayyeka Named "IoT Startup of the Year" in 6th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayyeka Technologies , a leader in the Industrial Internet of Things domain, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "IoT Startup of the Year" award in the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

Ayyeka delivers 'breakthrough' IoT solutions that extend the lifespan and capabilities of critical infrastructure with Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Company's Embedded Edge AI is a next level IoT solution that digitally enhances hard infrastructure with machine learning, helping municipal and industrial clients streamline remote monitoring and field operations.

From IoT data generation to AI pattern recognition and prediction, the physical edge device brings machine learning abilities to hard infrastructure. Deploying AI-embedded edge devices to pipes, bridges, transmission lines, and roads gives hard infrastructure new abilities and an extended lifespan.

Additionally, Ayyeka's solutions enable clients to safeguard their data, with multiple layers of security and authentication to enable secure communication with its technology. Fundamental cybersecurity considerations include encryption, authorization, remote firmware update capabilities as well as physical access restrictions.

"There are so many new IoT startups doing great things - so we are extremely pleased to receive this award. We're proud to play a significant role in the digital transformation that's improving the quality of critical services around the world," said Ariel Stern, CEO of Ayyeka. "We are the world's first edge AI IoT end-to-end solution for hard infrastructure because we believe that there is a better way to manage critical infrastructures. We serve hundreds of utilities and industrial customers in the fields of water, wastewater, energy, oil, gas, and environment - from quality in drinking water networks, sewage overflows, to flash flooding, air quality in mines, and more - we want to bring hard infrastructure into the present."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

"The triple threat of aging infrastructure increased operational stress, and extensive compliance reporting challenges the hard infrastructure responsible for providing critical services. With climate change hazards rising, the appalling state of aging infrastructure has created an urgent need for real-time data in order to prevent disasters. Digitally enhancing hard infrastructure with the ability to autonomously recognize patterns and detect events can prevent disaster," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "Congratulations to Ayekka on being our choice for 'IoT Startup of the Year.' Their comprehensive solution is the only tool necessary to bring hard infrastructure to a new digital era. By delivering essential data for each asset in any industry, it enables cost saving as well as public safety."

Ayyeka's Wavelet™ is a ruggedized, battery-powered, wireless Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) edge device. Seamlessly combined with powerful software, it generates and securely transmits sensor data to a software platform, where it can be managed and integrated into third-party applications. This end-to-end solution helps operators increase efficiency, reduce downtime and failures, and improve compliance. It works by creating data from its ability to gather sensor measurements in the field. The Wavelet then organizes and consolidates the data before transferring it to Ayyeka's Field Assets Intelligence (FAI) software platform.

Ayyeka's FAI offers the best-in-class solution for generating, managing, and monetizing data from field assets. It enables easy data visualization, device fleet management, situational awareness, and collaboration of data with existing IT systems. Machine learning calculations are applied to the data to detect trends and new observations. The platform is offered as a web-based solution, on-premises, or direct device-to-MQTT Broker solution.

About Ayyeka

Ayyeka is an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) company. A leader in cyber-secure, end-to-end, plug-and-play solutions that create and monetize data from critical infrastructure, resources, and environment. Therefore, the Ayyeka smart solution is a comprehensive, modular, hardware-software solution. Ayyeka's products feature the Wavelet™, a cyber-secure, fully autonomous, sensor agnostic, data creation device. Completed by the Field Assets Intelligence™ (FAI) software platform, a powerful suite of asset management and analytical tools for data. Ayyeka's solution provides decision-makers with the visibility and situational awareness to convert data into insights and action.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

