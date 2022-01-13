Vital Accelerates Trajectory with First Chief Growth Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vital Software, Inc. today announces the addition of David Wright, MPH to its executive team as Chief Growth Officer. Wright is a seasoned healthcare executive with particular expertise and proven experience in digital health, having taken Get Well from its early stage to one of the largest, leading patient engagement platforms worldwide.

Wright will lead company, new market, partnership and growth strategy – leveraging nearly 20 years experience in Digital Health to accelerate Vital's growth and impact as a transformative patient and family engagement solution. He joins co-founders CEO Aaron Patzer, who brings decades of award-winning consumer technology leadership and acclaim as founder of Mint.com INTU; and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Justin Schrager, MD, a practicing physician and instructor with Emory Healthcare Network and Emory University; to round out the c-suite with complementary industry knowledge and go-to-market success.

"We're incredibly lucky to have Dave join the team; he's an absolute expert in the field, and extremely well connected worldwide," said Patzer. "There's really no one else as experienced and passionate about how the right technology can improve healthcare. With his network and know-how and Vital's technology, there's no reason we won't become one of the leading and largest digital health companies across the globe."

Vital was created to help modernize the patient and provider experience through artificial intelligence (AI) and consumer grade software, with significant positive results already realized since its inception. The user-friendly product, paired with the deep technical underpinnings, are what drew Wright to the company after his significant career with Get Well.

"The use of AI to create a truly personalized experience has grown across many industries but is relatively new to healthcare; Vital is one of the first health care technology solutions to leverage the power of AI and natural language processing (NLP) in a meaningful way," said Wright. "Because of that, Vital is well-positioned to lead a needed transformation in digital health. I could not be more excited about the opportunity to work with Aaron and the team at Vital to create a new, unique approach to digital health worldwide."

Prior to Get Well, Wright served in c-suite roles in strategy, marketing and operations within leading health systems across the U.S. That experience brings with it a unique client-centered perspective and understanding that, when combined with his unique experience in digital health, will result in accelerated growth for Vital.

About Vital

Vital is a modern software for hospital emergency departments that makes it easier to coordinate care and prioritize patients. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), Vital engages patients in their emergency department visit, improving patient satisfaction, keeping patients in-network, and generating millions in additional revenue. Founded by Mint.com creator Aaron Patzer (@apatzer), and Emory Emergency Physician Dr. Justin Schrager, Vital is HIPAA-compliant, and a cloud-based software that sits on top of any existing electronic health record system (EHR): Epic, Cerner, Meditech, and more. The company's investors include Transformation Capital, First Round Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), Bragiel Brothers, Meridian Street Capital, Refactor Capital, Vivek Garipalli, SV Angel, Jay Desai (Founder of PatientPing), Brian Manning, and Nat Turner and Zach Weinberg (Founders of Flatiron Health). For more information please visit vitaler.com or follow us on Twitter (@Vital_EHR).

