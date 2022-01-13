Eagle Merchant Partners Successfully Exits Premium Recreational Surfacing Company

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Merchant Partners (Eagle), an Atlanta-based private equity firm specializing in consumer and industrial opportunities, announced today it has successfully exited its investment in RG with a sale to Sentinel Capital Partners.
Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, RG designs, manufactures and installs premium recreational surfacing products, including synthetic turf and composite modular tile. With Eagle's investment, the company added significant manufacturing capabilities to become a vertically integrated player of scale while completing several strategic acquisitions across the recreational surfacing landscape.
Its product portfolio now includes turf manufacturing brands Viridian Fiber and Engineered Turf, tile manufacturing and distribution brands CH3, SwissTrax and VersaCourt, and turf distribution and installation brands XGrass, Tour Greens, Turf Factory Direct, Synthetic Grass Pros, Easy Grass, Ultrabase and Real Feel Golf Mats.
"Eagle Merchant Partners invested in the recreational surfacing industry because we saw the growth in the market and believed RG had the leading management team in the industry," said Zack Taylor of Eagle. "We are pleased to exit another successful partnership, and congratulate Ron and RG on their continued success."
Inc. Magazine named Eagle one of the best private equity firms for entrepreneurs and founders in 2021. The list honors the most founder-friendly private equity firms with a successful track record of supporting and partnering with growth-oriented companies. Founded in 2013, Eagle has become the investment partner of choice for founders, owners and entrepreneurs who want to build great companies.
ABOUT EAGLE MERCHANT PARTNERS
Eagle Merchant Partners is an Atlanta-based private equity firm focused on investments in Southeastern companies with unique growth opportunities. The partnership is one of the region's most experienced private equity investors and is currently investing from its first institutional funds, Eagle Merchant Partners I. For more information, visit eaglemerchantpartners.com.
