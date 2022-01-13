Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC)'s 2nd Annual Hybrid LOVE YOUR PEAKS Winter Prevention and Fundraising Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boarding for Breast Cancer's (B4BC) 2nd Annual Hybrid virtual winter campaign, LOVE YOUR PEAKS kicks off today and runs through the end of April. The goal of the LOVE YOUR PEAKS campaign is to get everyone outside for winter activities they love in support of B4BC's mission to promote the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle as the best means of breast cancer prevention. Statistics show that 30 minutes of exercise three-to-four days per week can reduce cancer risk by 30-50%. Participants are encouraged to dedicate a day of snowboarding, skiing, snowshoeing, hiking at their nearest participating mountain resort, or going for a walk in their neighborhood to honor a loved one who has battled breast cancer or to celebrate their triumph.

LOVE YOUR PEAKS participants can register and fundraise online by joining the team of their local participating mountain resort, creating their own team, or participating as individuals where they live, ride, and play. 100% of registration fees and donations benefit B4BC's education, prevention, and survivorship programs. Registrants will also receive the gift of a B4BC beanie, neckie, giveaway tickets, Suja Organic products, Sun Bum products and stickers when they raise a minimum of $25. The more teams or individuals fundraise, the better the prizing opportunities. Prizes of winter apparel will be awarded to top fundraising individuals each month courtesy of 686.

"Love Your Peaks was a huge success last year in raising awareness and support for breast cancer prevention. We want to keep that momentum in 2022 and encourage everyone to get outside and be healthy and active!" says Lisa Hudson, President and Co-Founder of B4BC.

Registrants can participate virtually by posting a photo or video wearing their best pink gear now through the end of April and tagging @b4bc and @sunbum with the hashtag #LoveYourPeaks for a chance to be featured on the B4BC social media channels and to win a B4BC + Sun Bum prize pack. There is no limit on the number of times participants can enter, but they must be registered to qualify for prize packs. Winners are chosen every Wednesday. Giveaway tickets are available for additional opportunities to win sponsor prizes.

B4BC's athlete ambassadors will also join in the fun to help share the message of LOVE YOUR PEAKS. Athletes include Olympic gold medalists Torah Bright and Jamie Anderson, as well as Elena Hight, Hana Beaman, Mary Rand, Kaitlyn Farrington, Kimmy Fasani, Ty Walker, Katie Jo Myers and Meagen Ethell.

Participating Resorts include Camelback Mountain Resort, PA | Copper Mountain, CO | Loon Mountain, NH | Grand Targhee, WY | Taos Ski Valley, NM | Waterville Valley Resort, NH | The Summit at Snoqualmie, WA | Sierra-at-Tahoe, CA | Palisades Tahoe/Alpine Meadows, CA | and Mountain High, CA (more to come).

Special Events in compliance with local and state COVID-19 regulations:



Participating Sponsors: Suja Organic, SunBum, Yeti, The North Face, 686, Vans, Pura Vida, Burton, GoPro, Dakine, Dragon, Arbor Collective, GNU, Smith, Union, Roxy, Nikita, Von Zipper, 32 Boots, POW Gloves, Coal Headwear, Traeger, Rojo Outerwear, Akai Life, Armada, Merge4, and OvRride.

Social Media Auction: Two Instagram Auctions February 2022 and April 2022; see official rules @b4bcauction for more details.

About B4BC: Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that advocates early detection and a healthy, active and sustainable lifestyle as the best means of breast cancer prevention. Founded in 1996, B4BC empowers young people to make positive choices that promote lifelong wellness through grassroots events, educational outreach, sustainability, and survivor support programs.

For interview or photo requests, contact: Vanessa Diaz, vanessa@pipelinepepper.com.

For Sponsorship and Auction opportunities, contact: Maggie Gonzalez, maggie@b4bc.org

B4BC Instagram & B4BC Facebook

Media Folder: https://bit.ly/LoveYourPeaksMedia2022

Photos & Social Graphics: https://bit.ly/LYP-Images2022



Media Contact

Vanessa Colosio Diaz, Pipeline Pepper, 6198399605, vanessa@pipelinepepper.com

