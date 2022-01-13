Hawkeye Appoints Tina Posey as CEO

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye, a fully-integrated marketing agency within Publicis Groupe, today announced the appointment of Tina Posey as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Posey joins Hawkeye from Omnicom Group, where she served as CEO of Javelin Agency. Tina's expertise in performance- and precision marketing and her human-centric approach to leadership has led to a substantial track record of deep client partnerships across a diverse set of brands, including AT&T, Novartis, Hyatt Hotels, Citibank, American Express, Best Buy, Mercedes-Benz, Sparkling Ice, and USAA, among others.
"I have long been impressed by Hawkeye's ability to translate robust data into creative brand experiences that fuel results. I am thrilled to join Hawkeye and Publicis Groupe at a moment characterized by undeniable market resonance of the Power of One promise," said Posey. "In partnership with the Hawkeye leadership team, I look forward to helping our clients forge meaningful relationships with their customers through our expertise in CRM and Commerce that is underpinned by truly outstanding creativity."
Based in Dallas, Posey will report to Jem Ripley, CEO, Publicis Digital Experience Group U.S. She succeeds W. Joe DeMiero in the role of CEO.
"Hawkeye has always been ahead of the curve in recognizing the power of brand humanity in a crowded marketing landscape of increasingly distracted consumers," said Ripley. "Tina is the perfect choice to lead Hawkeye as we continue to level up our industry-leading CRM and Commerce solutions to make an impact for the brands we serve. We thank Joe for his many contributions to our clients, our people, and our business and wish him the best."
A leading CRM agency, Hawkeye is a point of infusion for Epsilon data following Publicis Groupe's $4B acquisition. The heart of Hawkeye's experience orchestration (XO) is Let's Human™—an operating system designed to distill myriad data points to singular consumer profiles and anticipate people along their consumer journeys.
About Hawkeye
Headquartered in Dallas and Chicago, with more than 930 employees and 20 offices across North America and Europe, Hawkeye orchestrates experiences for people across their customer journeys—leveraging human insight, the world's best data, empathetic creativity, and the most powerful technology available. The agency does this to deliver business results for our clients and to create more meaningful connections between humans and brands called Connections Designed to Matter®.
Media Contact:
Natasha Vuppuluri
e: Natasha.Vuppuluri@mslgroup.com
p: (630) 915-6151
SOURCE Hawkeye
