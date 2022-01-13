Education Advanced Announces Rebranding of BuildYourOwnCurriculum (BYOC)

TYLER, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced Inc., a leading provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts, announced today that it has rebranded its curriculum management solution, BuildYourOwnCurriculum (BYOC), to Embarc.
"This marks a significant milestone in our venture, providing an opportunity to reflect on everything BYOC was built to do and everything we aspire for this solution to become," said CEO Dr. Eli. Crow. "Embarc represents our journey working alongside school leaders to make curriculum management as easy and frustration-free as possible. We continually strive to deliver profound value every day, for every client."
BYOC was announced to the market in 2004 by Wisconsin-based School Software Group, which was acquired by Education Advanced, Inc. in 2020. The rebranding entails a new product name and logo that reflect the company's commitment to continuous innovation in the EdTech space.
"We are excited to expand upon this robust curriculum management tool created as BYOC. We plan to continue exceeding the needs of districts by centralizing resources, providing equity, and analyzing standards-based curriculum," said Dr. Kim Tunnell, VP of Curriculum Management. "We look forward to this voyage with our clients and partners in providing the best curriculum management tool on the market."
To explore the new look, visit EducationAdvanced.com/Embarc.
About Education Advanced, Inc.
Education Advanced is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes Cardonex, TestHound, and Embarc. These award-winning and patented technology solutions advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum development and delivery, and assessment coordination for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more at www.educationadvanced.com.
