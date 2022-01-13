Axsium Announces its New North American VP of Sales, Michael Gondek

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axsium Group, the world's leading workforce management consulting firm, is excited to announce that one of the North America's most experienced WFM experts—Michael Gondek, PhD—has been promoted to the role of Vice President of Sales for Axsium's North American operations.

You will most likely recognize Michael's name from his tenure at Kronos Inc. (now UKG), where he honed his skills as a Principal Consultant and Sales Executive for nearly a decade. Many of Axsium's clients will have a first-hand appreciation for Michael's solution- and people-focused approach thanks to his recent work as one of Axsium's North American Delivery Directors. Prior to Kronos, he founded and managed a workforce scheduling software company, where he was responsible for all sales and marketing activities. He completed a dual doctorate in Management in 2020 with Employee Engagement as his field of research.

In his new role as VP of Sales, Michael will continue to seek out opportunities for Axsium to help our clients achieve their labor and workforce management objectives. With a focus on retail, hospitality, logistics, and banking, Michael looks forward to helping Axsium's clients ensure that they have the right people in the right place at the right time to meet the business volumes.

"Michael possesses an extraordinary knack for cutting through the noise and reaching the heart of a challenge. He can collaborate across functions to find a solution that achieves business objectives, delivers clear ROI, and can win the hearts of stakeholders," said Kris Brackett, EVP Sales at Axsium Group. "His deep knowledge of our space, clients, and partners is a tremendous asset for us—and for our clients."

"Those that know him already know the impact that even a short conversation with Michael can have," said Bob Clements, President of Axsium Group. "He brings an innovative, high-impact perspective to every conversation he's involved in. And to those of you that haven't had the pleasure of working with him yet–I look forward to introducing you to the WFM expert who is going to help you put your projects into overdrive for many years to come."

For more information, contact Michael Gondek at mgondek@axsiumgroup.com

Workforce Innovation. Powered by Axsium Group.

Axsium Group helps organizations around the world improve their performance by maximizing the productivity of their people. We do this by providing innovative and insightful consulting services focused in three areas. First, we help our clients establish a realistic strategy and roadmap to reach their people-related goals. Second, we focus on streamlining and defining new processes to improve the way people work, their productivity and their impact on their organization. And third, we implement and support technology that help all levels of the organization achieve their objectives. https://www.axsiumgroup.com

Media Contact

Liam Grue, Axsium Group, +1 (416) 637-3559, lgrue@axsiumgroup.com

SOURCE Axsium Group