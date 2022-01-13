Cover Art Market Opens Enrollment for Graphic Designers to Sell Album Covers

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Art Market (CAM) announces open enrollment for Graphic Designers to sell cover designs on the Cover Art Market Platform. CAM is a global platform to buy and sell album cover art for the music streaming era.

CAM provides Graphic Designers with direct access to worldwide demand from recording artists, producers, and labels looking for cover art eliminating the time and effort of marketing, negotiating, and collecting. Graphic Designers have the opportunity to design, create, reliably get paid, enhance skills, and have fun. To apply to begin selling cover designs today, click here.

"The CAM team has genuinely helped me to become a better Graphic Designer for Cover Art, and in general, I have improved my skills as a designer/artist since I began working with CAM. Best of all, I am getting paid for my work and have sold hundreds of covers," said Janigraph, Graphic Designer.

"We have upgraded our systems, including sending weekly and monthly sales reports to CAM Designers, grown our team and are now positioned to add new Graphic Designers to the Platform. Reopening enrollment is just the beginning for CAM in 2022," said Joe Kelleher, Partner, Cover Art Market.

About Cover Art Market

Cover Art Market is a global platform to buy and sell album cover art for the music streaming era. Our mission is to make finding and buying Album Cover Art easy and affordable. We offer exclusive pre-made, motion, and custom cover designs and lyric videos. CAM covers meet the specifications and is ready for publishing on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal, and others and delivered within 48 hours. For more information, visit us at https://www.coverartmarket.com/ and follow us on Instagram.

