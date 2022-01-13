Global $16.9 Bn Soft Tissue Repair Markets to 2026 - Growing Investment Potential in Emerging Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Soft Tissue Repair Market (2021-2026) by Product, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Soft Tissue Repair Market is estimated to be USD 10.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.9 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.
The current treatment options rely heavily on surgical procedures, which have a low success rate. Therefore, it is imperative to find superior, technologically advanced alternatives such as minimally invasive procedures and rapid healing products.
Factors such as lack of substitutes, increase in incidences of soft tissue injuries, increasing participation in sports activities, increasing ageing population and obesity rate and geographic expansion by leading players in developing countries are driving the market. Whereas the high cost of surgical procedures, and limited or lack of reimbursement are restraining factors for the market.
Growing investment potential in emerging markets provides an opportunity for the market but lack of awareness and limited reimbursement policies acts as a challenge to it.
Market Segmentation
- By Product, the market is classified into Tissue Patch/Mesh, Fixation Products and Laparoscopic Instruments segments. Amongst all segments, the Laparoscopic Instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.
- By Application, the market is classified into Hernia Repair, Dural Repair, Vaginal Sling Procedures, Skin Repair, Orthopaedic, Dental and Breast Reconstruction Repair segments. Amongst all, the Hernia Repair segment is expected to contribute the highest growth.
- By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
- Orthocell's strong cash balance allows the company to progress key regulatory approvals and commercialisation strategy - 4th May 2021
- CollPlant announces the development and global commercialization agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, for rhCollagen in Dermal and Soft Tissue Filler Products - 8th February 2021
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Smith & Nephew PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard), Allergan Plc. (LifeCell Corporation), Athersys, Inc., Wright Medical, CryoLife, Inc., Johnson & Johnson.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Lack of Substitutes
4.1.2 Increase in Incidences of Soft Tissue Injuries
4.1.3 Increasing Participation in Sports Activities
4.1.4 Increasing Aging Population and Obesity Rate
4.1.5 Geographic Expansion by Leading Players in Developing Countries
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Surgical Procedures
4.2.2 Limited or Lack of Reimbursement
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Investment Potential in Emerging Markets
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of awareness and limited reimbursement policies
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Soft Tissue Repair Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Tissue Patch/Mesh
6.2.1 Synthetic Mesh
6.2.2 Biological Mesh
6.2.2.1 Allograft
6.2.2.2 Xenograft
6.3 Fixation Products
6.3.1 Suture Anchors
6.3.2 Interference Screws
6.3.3 Other Fixation Devices
6.4 Laparoscopic Instruments
7 Global Soft Tissue Repair Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hernia Repair
7.3 Dural Repair
7.4 Vaginal Sling Procedures
7.5 Skin Repair
7.6 Orthopaedic
7.7 Dental
7.8 Breast Reconstruction Repair
8 Global Soft Tissue Repair Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Initiatives
10 Company Profiles
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard)
- Allergan Plc. (LifeCell Corporation)
- Athersys, Inc.
- Wright Medical
- CryoLife, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lifenet Health, Inc.
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Medtronic Plc.
- Organogenesis Inc.
- Covidien PLC
- Stryker Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
- Integra Lifesciences Corporation
- American Medical Systems Inc.
- Orthocell Ltd
- Acera Surgical Inc
- Baxter International Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cerner Corporation
- CONMED Corporation
- GE Healthcare Inc.
- Institut Straumann AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uzwexw
