Florida Company Partners with World's Largest Connected TV Influencer to Enhance Software for Individuals with Severe Disabilities

LUTZ, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accessibility Services, Inc. (ASI) announced today their partnership with Play.Works and a subsequent roll-out of breakthrough software enhancements designed to help individuals with severe disabilities enjoy an accessible and therapeutic game experience. ASI, a respected assistive technology developer and industry leader for more than three decades, has taken its signature autonoME software to the next level by making popular app-based games accessible to all:



Games such as Bubble Match, Text Twist, Word Sensei, Letter Sensei and more are now integrated into ASI's proprietary autonoME system

Game timers have been removed for a more inclusive experience

Control menus have been added to accommodate any input method (i.e., voice, touch, sip and puff, head tracking, eye gaze, etc.)

ASI primarily serves individuals with severe spinal cord injuries and progressive diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS). The autonoME is the first and only integrated environmental control unit (ECU) and speech generating device with full augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) and computing capabilities. It allows users to have full control of their environment and gives them the ability to generate speech.

According to Brice Green, ASI's Vice President of Business Development, autonoME games integration not only helps keep users engaged, but it also boosts morale as users are now able to participate in some of the activities they once enjoyed, but in a new, accessible way.

"Individuals with disabilities are too often overlooked by developers of software and technology," says Green. "Our mission has been and always will be to serve the needs of the underserved community of those with the severest disabilities. Our developers are continually seeking new ways to improve the quality of software and assistive technology for each individual we touch on their journey to a more independent and accessible life."

Green says he has spoken with occupational therapists and speech language pathologists who have provided some encouraging early feedback.

"Some therapists have expressed interest and are exploring the possibility of using these games for at-home therapies and cognitive practices," explains Green. "Word games, for instance, could help individuals improve cognitive skills while match games can help strengthen their ability to use different input methods."

Green says autonoME users who have been affected by a stroke or other brain trauma that affect cognitive processes may find the games to be an effective way to practice word association, spelling, and vocabulary.

"It's a fun and engaging way to essentially retrain the brain," says Green.

The autonoME is available in three models. The autonoME Residential is a light-weight mobile device that incorporates Microsoft's trusted Surface Pro as the platform for environmental control, computer access and AAC using ASI's proprietary software. The portable autonoMEgo features a 17" display, articulating arm and optional eye gaze control access method for healthcare facilities needing a more modern and modular approach to care. The autonoME Hospital incorporates a single 22" monitor that also allows patients to watch broadcast, streaming and cable television.

For more information please visit https://accessibilityservices.com/.

About Accessibility Services, Inc.

Accessibility Services, Inc. (ASI) is the provider of the autonoME (pronounced "autonomy"), a combined augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) aid and environmental control unit (ECU) with computer access designed specifically for individuals with severe disabilities, progressive diseases and spinal cord injuries. ASI's proprietary autonoME has become one of the most popular hospital and residential products on the market. The re-designed autonoME Hospital, introduced in 2020, is transforming the hospital experience for both clinicians and patients as the world's first device to provide a fully integrated ECU, AAC and television experience. Founded in 1991 with a primary vision to help veterans, ASI has since expanded its mission to address the needs of all individuals with severe disabilities. Founder Fred Thompson's philosophy, "start with the customer and work backwards" has inspired ASI's research and development engineers to stay one step ahead of technology, ensuring the company continues to deliver the industry's most advanced and progressive technology solutions. For more information, visit http://accessibilityservices.com.

