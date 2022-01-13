Seven Home Device Product Brands Rank Highest in Trust in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers search for brands they trust as they are considering the purchase of home device products. Today, Lifestory Research released the results from seven different product category studies from the 2022 America's Most Trusted® Study. American Aldes, Craftsman, ADT, Apple, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, and Dyson ranked #1 in brand trust within their respective product categories in the study.

America's Most Trusted® is a study of people actively shopping or considering a product and have formed an opinion of the brand. The research program marks its tenth year in 2022, in which over 50,000 opinions were collected to identify the brands people trust the most. Trust is measured through the Lifestory Research Net Trust Quotient Score, which determines customers that are trust advocates and trust antagonists. This year the America's Most Trusted® Study measured brand trust in more than 50 product classes in which the most recognized brands are evaluated by people actively considering a product.

Today the results were released for 7 home device product studies. The 2022 ranking for each product category is based on people surveyed in the prior year between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for the product for their home.

Highlights of Product Studies and Brand Awards:

America's Most Trusted® Bathroom Ventilation Fan

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Bathroom Ventilation Fan earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is American Aldes. American Aldes received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (111.3) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted bathroom ventilation fan brand. The ranking is based on 5,912 people surveyed while actively shopping for bathroom ventilation fan. The brands in the study included American Aldes, Delta Breez, Panasonic, Air King, Fantech, Aprilaire, Hampton Bay, NuTone, Broan, and Utlilitech. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Bathroom Ventilation Fan study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-bathroom-ventilation-fan

America's Most Trusted® Garage Door Opener

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Garage Door Opener earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Craftsman. Craftsman received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (112.6) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted garage door opener brands. The ranking is based on 6,552 people surveyed while actively shopping for a garage door opener. The brands in the study included Craftsman, Stanley, Genie, LiftMaster, Chamberlain, and Ryobi. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Garage Door Opener study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-garage-door-opener

America's Most Trusted® Home Security System

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Home Security System earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is ADT. ADT received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (111.4) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted home security system. The ranking is based on 6,124 people surveyed while actively shopping for a home security system. The brands in the study included ADT, Ring, Brinks, Honeywell, SimpliSafe, Nest Secure, and LifeShield. This is the third year in a row in which ADT has ranked #1 in the annual America's Most Trusted® study. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Home Security System study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-home-security-system

America's Most Trusted® Personal Computer

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Personal Computer earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Apple. Apple received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (115.9) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted personal computer brand. The ranking is based on 7,746 people surveyed while actively shopping for a personal computer. The brands in the study included Apple, HP, Microsoft, Dell, Samsung, Lenovo, Toshiba, Asus, and Acer. This is the fourth consevutive year in which Apple has ranked #1 in the annual America's Most Trusted® study. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Personal Computer study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-personal-computer

America's Most Trusted® Streaming Device

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Streaming Device earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Amazon Fire TV. Amazon Fire TV received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (108.3) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted streaming device brand. The ranking is based on 4,128 people surveyed while actively shopping for a streaming device. The brands in the study included Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, NVIDIA Shield, and TiVo Stream. This is the third year in a row in which Amazon Fire TV has ranked #1 in the annual America's Most Trusted® study. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Streaming Device study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-streaming-device

America's Most Trusted® Television

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Television earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Samsung. Samsung received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (124.0) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted television brand. The ranking is based on 7,312 people surveyed while actively shopping for a television. The brands in the study included Samsung, Sony, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Toshiba, Sharp, Vizio, and Hitachi. This is the third year in a row in which Samsung has ranked #1 in the annual America's Most Trusted® study. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Television study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-television

America's Most Trusted® Vacuum

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Vacuum earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Dyson. Dyson received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (121.9) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted vacuum brand. The ranking is based on 5,610 people surveyed while actively shopping for a new vacuum. The brands in the study included Dyson, Shark, Hoover, Bissell, Miele, Electrolux, Samsung, Eureka, Oreck, Kenmore, and Dirt Devil. This is the fourth consevutive year in which Dyson has ranked #1 in the annual America's Most Trusted® study. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Vacuum study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-vacuum

