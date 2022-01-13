Kitchen Sinks Market Size to grow by USD 615.84 Mn | American Bath Group and Dornbracht AG & Co. KG Among Key Vendors | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The kitchen sinks market size is set to grow by USD 615.84 mn from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.95% during this period.
The kitchen sinks market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the kitchen sinks market has been designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The expanding global restaurant industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the fluctuations in raw material prices will hamper the market growth.
The report also covers the following areas:
Kitchen Sinks Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
The residential segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This is because of the growth of the global service apartment market, with demand from various end-users such as corporates and travel management companies.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Kitchen Sinks Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the kitchen sinks market include American Bath Group, Dornbracht AG & Co. KG, FRANKE Holding AG, Kohler Co., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati, Teka Group, and VIGO Industries.
The offerings of some of the key vendors are mentioned below:
- American Bath Group - The company offers products such as KSDB-3322 22" x 33" Double Bowl, QUSB-3322 22" x 33" Granite Undermount Single Bowl, and others.
- Dornbracht AG & Co. KG - The company offers products such as kitchen sinks made of glazed steel, polished stainless steel.
- RANKE Holding AG - The company offers products such as kitchen sinks made of stainless steel, ceramic, and others materials.
- Kohler Co. - The company offers Southhaven Top-Mount Single-Bowl Kitchen Sink, McAllister Undermount double-equal kitchen sink, and other products.
Kitchen Sinks Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist kitchen sinks market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the kitchen sinks market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the kitchen sinks market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of kitchen sinks market vendors
Kitchen Sinks Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.95%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 615.84 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.40
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
American Bath Group, Dornbracht AG & Co. KG, FRANKE Holding AG, Kohler Co., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati , Teka Group, and VIGO Industries.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
