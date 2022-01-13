Kitchen Sinks Market Size to grow by USD 615.84 Mn | American Bath Group and Dornbracht AG & Co. KG Among Key Vendors | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The kitchen sinks market size is set to grow by USD 615.84 mn from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.95% during this period.

Read our Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the kitchen sinks market.

The kitchen sinks market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the kitchen sinks market has been designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The expanding global restaurant industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the fluctuations in raw material prices will hamper the market growth.

The report also covers the following areas:

Kitchen Sinks Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Residential



Commercial

The residential segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This is because of the growth of the global service apartment market, with demand from various end-users such as corporates and travel management companies.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

View our Market Sample Report Now for more information about the contribution of each segment.

Kitchen Sinks Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the kitchen sinks market include American Bath Group, Dornbracht AG & Co. KG, FRANKE Holding AG, Kohler Co., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati, Teka Group, and VIGO Industries.

The offerings of some of the key vendors are mentioned below:

American Bath Group - The company offers products such as KSDB-3322 22" x 33" Double Bowl, QUSB-3322 22" x 33" Granite Undermount Single Bowl, and others.

The company offers products such as KSDB-3322 22" x 33" Double Bowl, QUSB-3322 22" x 33" Granite Undermount Single Bowl, and others. Dornbracht AG & Co. KG - The company offers products such as kitchen sinks made of glazed steel, polished stainless steel.

The company offers products such as kitchen sinks made of glazed steel, polished stainless steel. RANKE Holding AG - The company offers products such as kitchen sinks made of stainless steel, ceramic, and others materials.

The company offers products such as kitchen sinks made of stainless steel, ceramic, and others materials. Kohler Co. - The company offers Southhaven Top-Mount Single-Bowl Kitchen Sink, McAllister Undermount double-equal kitchen sink, and other products.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Kitchen Sinks Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist kitchen sinks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the kitchen sinks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the kitchen sinks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of kitchen sinks market vendors

Related Reports:

Tiny Homes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The tiny homes market share is expected to increase by USD 3.33 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. Download Free Sample Report

The tiny homes market share is expected to increase by from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. Houseware Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The houseware market share is expected to increase by USD 86.90 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%. Download Free Sample Report

Kitchen Sinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.95% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 615.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Bath Group, Dornbracht AG & Co. KG, FRANKE Holding AG, Kohler Co., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati , Teka Group, and VIGO Industries. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

For more valuable insights into the market, View Our Free Sample

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kitchen-sinks-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-615-84-mn--american-bath-group-and-dornbracht-ag--co-kg-among-key-vendors--17000-technavio-research-reports-301459550.html

SOURCE Technavio