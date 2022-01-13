Commonwealth Hotels Acquires the Aloft Knoxville West, Expanding Operations into Tennessee

COVINGTON, Ky., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels, the affiliated hotel management company focused on managing all the Corporex-owned hotels as well as hotels for third-party companies, announced today the acquisition of the Aloft Knoxville West. The Aloft, a Marriott branded hotel, is the first hotel for Commonwealth in the state of Tennessee.
"It is an exciting time to enter the Knoxville market" said Jennifer Porter, chief operations officer of Commonwealth Hotels. "Our goal will be to continue the hotel's tradition of offering exceptional hospitality in a prime location."
Aloft Knoxville West is close to numerous dining, shopping, and area businesses, as well as Neyland Football Stadium, the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, and the Great Smoky Mountains. The hotel is Knoxville's newest hotel, built with a stylish modern and eclectic vibe. The hotel features tech-savvy keyless entry, Bluetooth speakers and complementary Wi-Fi. While in Re:fuel®, guests can pick up grab-and-go breakfast selections, cappuccino, or enjoy a fresh and flavorful made-to-order breakfast wrap. Guests can also enjoy sipping on a signature cocktail at WXYZ bar.
About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC
Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.
About Aloft Hotels®
Aloft Hotels currently operates more than 190 hotels in 29 countries and territories. Catering to a tech-savvy, music-loving crowd, the brand offers vibrant, eclectic spaces that thrive off bringing people together. A brand for music lovers and music makers alike, Aloft is best known for its emphasis on innovative music programming through its Live at Aloft platform. Signature brand amenities include WXYZ® bar, Re:mix® lounge, grab-and-go breakfast concept. Re:fuel by Aloft®, and pet-friendly program Arf® (Animals R Fun). Aloft is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free of for more information about the program, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com.
Contact
Barbara E. Willen
Commonwealth Hotels, LLC
bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com
859.392-2254
SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.
