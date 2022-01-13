7MM COVID-19 Vaccines Market Outlook 2021-2026 incl. an Excel Model w/ Patient-based Sales Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccines Market Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This publication is an update and extension to the Excel model containing the patient-based sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccines.
- Report deliverables include a PowerPoint report and an interactive Excel-based forecast model
- Forecasts includes 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)
- Forecasts cover 5 years from 2021 to 2026
The report forecasts three different potential scenarios for the future use of COVID-19 vaccines:
- The first scenario assumes that annual vaccination with a COVID-19 vaccine will be needed.
- The second scenario assumes annual vaccination for the high-risk population of people 65 years of age and older, while everyone below 65 years of age will need a vaccine only every two years.
- In the third scenario, the high-risk population of people 65 years of age and older will receive a COVID-19 vaccine every two years, while everyone below 65 years will need a vaccine only every five years.
Scope of the Report
- Executive Summary
- Disease Overview: History of the outbreak, Etiology and Pathophysiology
- Epidemiology
- Current Vaccination Options: Includes detailed product profiles with SWOT analysis
- Unmet Need and Opportunities: Detailing the major unmet needs with significant KOL insights
- Pipeline Assessment: Includes pipeline overview and detailed product profiles with SWOT analysis
- R&D Strategies: Trends in Clinical Trial Design for COVID-19 Vaccines and Trends in Deal-Making
- Market Outlook
Reasons to Buy
- To understand the current COVID-19 vaccine situation in multiple regions.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM COVID-19 vaccine.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global COVID-19 vaccine market in the future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.
Companies Mentioned
- Pfizer
- BioNTech
- Moderna
- AstraZeneca
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novavax
- Sanofi
- GlaxoSmithKline
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rd979e
