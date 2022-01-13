Scleroderma Research Foundation Announces $1.5M Matching Gift in Honor of Bob Saget

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF)—the country's first and leading nonprofit investor in medical research into scleroderma—announced a $1.5 million dollar matching gift, in the form of a grant to match every donation made in honor of the late Bob Saget, SRF Board member, comedian, actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist. The grant was provided by fellow SRF board members, philanthropists, and friends of Saget, Dr. Luke Evnin and Deann Wright who were inspired by the generous outpouring of love and admiration from friends, family, and fans seeking to honor Bob's legacy following his passing on January 9, 2022. With this tribute, SRF hopes to raise funds and awareness to extend Bob Saget's 30-plus years of commitment to the organization's mission to find a cure for scleroderma.

Saget passionately championed the Scleroderma Research Foundation since losing his sister to the disease in 1994. In 2003, he joined the Board of Directors and since 1991 has hosted Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine, an event which brought together the best comedians, musicians, and more, raising over $25 million toward funding research. Saget also actively contributed to the day-to-day operations of the organization and played a pivotal role in its success. He met with patients, built lasting relationships through his gift of storytelling and laughter, and shared his own experience of the impact of scleroderma in his own family's life. He passionately sought to find a cure and connected deeply with those affected by the disease.

Scleroderma, often misdiagnosed, is a rare, and often life-threatening autoimmune disease that can cause fibrosis in the skin and other vital organs. In the most serious cases, complications can result in damage to the heart, lungs, and digestive system. The SRF funds and facilitates the most promising, highest quality research aimed at improved therapies and, ultimately, a cure for scleroderma.

"We, along with Bob's family, want to honor him and the legacy he wanted to leave behind, to recognize his singular and lifelong commitment to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, and to help us find a way to turn this horrible moment into something for the good," says Scleroderma Research Foundation Board Chairman Dr. Luke Evnin. "Deann and I have pledged to match the first $1.5 million that is received in this tribute."

The Foundation mourns the loss of its beloved friend and believes this to be the most fitting way to honor Saget's life, who in an interview with SRF in Fall 2021 said, "being able to see direct positive results of the Foundation's work is the biggest gift of all."

"Bob was the anchor of our SRF family," says Joanne Gold, Executive Director of the Scleroderma Research Foundation. "This organization was so close to his heart. He worked tirelessly every day to educate the public about this disease and help raise funds to drive research forward. His love and positivity radiated to everyone, and he brought so much hope and inspiration to scleroderma patients throughout the world. We can't imagine being able to do this work without Bob, but we owe it to him to push forward to one day find a cure."

All donations received in honor of Bob Saget this week and going forward will be put toward the match. For more information and to donate, please visit us http://srfcure.org.

About Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF)

The Scleroderma Research Foundation is focused on bringing the best minds in science together to find a cure for scleroderma. The SRF was established in 1987 by patient-turned-activist Sharon Monsky, when research on this potentially life-threatening illness was nearly nonexistent. Sharon lost her battle to the disease in 2002, but her vision lives on today, as the SRF remains committed to funding the most promising research aimed at improved therapies and finding a cure. Through the generosity of donors and support from events like Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine, the SRF has raised more than $37 million dollars to fund and facilitate research at top universities such as Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Stanford University, and University of California—San Francisco, so that—one day—no one will suffer from scleroderma. Stay engaged with SRF at http://srfcure.org and via social media: Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

