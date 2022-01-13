ONGOING SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS IS ONLY SOLVED BY EDUCATORS, GOVERNMENT AND BUSINESSES WORKING TOGETHER

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season, and its high demand for consumer goods, is over, but the supply chain crisis continues and won't end without a concerted effort by educators, government entities and businesses to work together.
Even though the national spotlight has been trained on the government's response to supply chain bottlenecks and delays, the challenge calls for developing a workforce with a stronger understanding of the fundamentals of supply chain management.
"As educators, we have a responsibility to find ways to better society and assist communities facing serious challenges," said Miguel Martinez-Saenz, Ph.D., president of St. Francis College in Brooklyn, NY. "Building solutions means greater collaboration between government, the private sector and higher education, and I believe colleges and universities are ready and able to do their part."
"Many who have recently joined the workforce and workers who want to learn new skills need to understand the latest practices related to supply chain management," said Martinez-Saenz. "This has to be offered by educators with a keen eye to understanding how to maintain productivity and efficiency given the current demands. This is not the government's job, he added, but that of colleges and universities."
As for employers, pre-pandemic, they hosted large-scale, in-person trainings. Now, with people working remotely and companies being cautious and restricting in-person gatherings, virtual learning is more important than ever.
"Not only are colleges adept at providing online classes after the last 18 months, but higher education has the expertise to scale up courses designed to meet the urgent needs of our country," explained Martinez-Saenz.
St. Francis College already is connecting workers to industry leaders and expert faculty members versed in how to meet the needs of the supply chain workforce through its five-week online Supply Chain Excellence program. This program teaches end-to-end perspectives on operations and how supply chain logistics affect many areas throughout hundreds of industry verticals. Enrolled professionals will learn to streamline a supply chain's effectiveness and the impact of new technology on supply chains through courses including Competitive Implications of Demand Planning and Improving Procurement Practices. The new online program was designed by industry subject matter experts and published authors, including Shawn Achor, Dr. Hal Movius, and Nobels Colloquia Prize Winner Dave Ulrich.
Business leaders can register for the programs at https://workforce.sfc.edu. The courses are powered by CorpU, a Udemy Company, and cohort-based workforce development organization and pioneer in the online learning space.
"This crisis provides us with an opportunity to develop partnerships across higher education, the private sector and government agencies in important new ways to resolve this unprecedented challenge," said Martinez-Saenz. "Building solutions means greater collaboration, and if there is one thing colleges and universities have learned, it is the importance of these connections."
About St. Francis College
For more than 160 years, St. Francis College has provided a diverse student body, from Brooklyn and around the world, an affordable private college education rooted in Franciscan values of inclusivity and respect of all people. Located in the heart of Brooklyn – minutes from Wall Street, world-class cultural institutions, and leading entrepreneurial hubs – St. Francis College offers more than 70 undergraduate majors and four master's degree programs. Our programs inspire lifelong learning and prepare students for fulfilling careers in the 21st-century global economy.
Media Contact: Kim Lehman | 717-599-0891 | kalehman@ptd.net
SOURCE St. Francis College
