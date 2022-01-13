SmartLinx Addresses Healthcare Employee Turnover by Partnering with Rain to Deliver On-Demand Pay

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartLinx, announced its collaboration with Rain, a global leader in financial wellness. Through this partnership, SmartLinx looks to address today's challenges with financial insecurity, hiring and retaining skilled workers, and reducing employee turnover in the healthcare sector. This collaboration expands SmartLinx' solution offerings to deliver Rain's robust, on-demand pay and financial tool kit functionality directly to employees using SmartLinx without requiring payroll integration or post-payroll reconciliation, at no cost to the employer or employee.
Since the start of the pandemic, 1 in 3 healthcare workers has experienced financial insecurity. These financial difficulties are not only stressful for employees and their families, but they are also incredibly disruptive and distracting and can potentially lead to delivery of lower quality of care. Access to wages and greater financial freedom provides an opportunity to improve nurse and patient experience. In fact, nearly 60% of employees state that they would work harder for an employer that provided same day pay.
"Our workforce management integration with Rain gives our clients the opportunity to support their workforce through immediate access and relief to wages for participating employees," said Mary Ann Mirto, Chief Customer Officer, SmartLinx. "This partnership is just one additional solution in which we bring our mission of "Caring for Those Who Care", alive."
By integrating Rain with SmartLinx Workforce Management and the Go Mobile App, SmartLinx clients can now give employees access to more control and flexibility over how and when they are paid. This effortless process enables employees to get paid up to 50% of their earnings, after each shift, instead of waiting until payday, resulting in higher productivity, reduced stress, decreased turnover, and increased job applicants.
"We are excited to partner with SmartLinx in the on-demand pay space," said Alex Bradford, CEO, and co-founder of Rain. "Rain is a comprehensive financial wellness platform that puts employees on a path to financial freedom while helping employers drive engagement, productivity, retention, and recruiting. Together we look forward to serving SmartLinx's clients through this partnership."
About SmartLinx
In 2000, we started out as business owners, frustrated by the lack of a purpose-built scheduling solution that the industry desperately needed. Work wasn't working for us, so we created our own solution, and SmartLinx was born. We're a 16-Stevie-award-winning SaaS company, supporting hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers across the nation through the healthcare providers we serve. For more information, please visit SmartLinx.com.
About Rain
Rain is the largest on-demand pay provider globally with operations in the US, India, Brazil, and the EU. Rain provides on-demand pay and other financial wellness benefits to employees of mid- to large-sized organizations. Rain's mission is to kill predatory financial products and guide people to financial freedom. Find out more at https://rain.us.
Media Contact
Joanna Flynn, SmartLinx, (877) 501-1310, joanna.flynn@smartlinx.com
SOURCE SmartLinx
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.