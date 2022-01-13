Roundhill Announces Strategic Investment in AssetDash, An Investment Tracking Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments ("Roundhill") is pleased to announce its investment in AssetDash, a start-up focused on creating an easy-to-use platform for investors to track all of their investments. AssetDash allows users to connect all of their investments across crypto, NFTs, DeFi, and equities into a single real-time mobile dashboard. Currently, AssetDash has support for over 100 platforms including every major brokerage, crypto exchange, crypto wallet, and blockchain.
AssetDash was co-founded by Matias Dorta, previously Vice President of Marketing at Roundhill, and Jorge Perez, formerly Vice President of Engineering at Cylera.
"We are living through a unique period in the investing world as traditional and digital assets converge," said Matias Dorta, CEO of AssetDash. "The average user now has multiple investment accounts across different brokerages and crypto exchanges, along with multiple crypto wallets on different blockchains. AssetDash allows users to seamlessly connect all of their investments, across stocks, cryptos, NFTs, and DeFi, into a single dashboard with real-time updates. We are excited to now have the product on the market and to have Roundhill onboard as strategic partners on this journey."
"It's a new age for the self-directed investor, and this new age requires new tools," said Tim Maloney, Roundhill Chief Investment Officer. "We believe AssetDash solves a real pain-point for many and we're excited to support the team as they build out tooling for the modern investor."
AssetDash is available on iOS and Android.
About AssetDash:
AssetDash is an easy-to-use investment tracking platform with support for cryptocurrencies, NFTs, DeFi, equities, and more.
About Roundhill Investments:
Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser focused on developing innovative financial products designed to offer exposure to investment themes that appeal to the next generation of investors. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.
