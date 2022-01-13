Dealer-FX Announces Service Lane Technology Integration with Tekion

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dealer-FX, the automotive industry's leading end-to-end software service solution for automotive retailers and OEMs, announced today that they now offer certified integration with Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC).
"Achieving certified integration with all leading DMS providers is a priority for Dealer-FX. We're excited to integrate with Tekion's ARC," said Adam Kraft, Vice President, Product Management at Dealer-FX. "This new integration will benefit our dealers by streamlining their service department operations. It will also simplify the scheduling, repair order, and parts specifying processes."
The partnership between Dealer-FX and Tekion provides real-time bi-directional integration. The result is a comprehensive experience for both dealership personnel and their customers by achieving:
- Appointment integration
- Repair order integration
- Customer DMS search
"We developed our Open APIs to help dealers eliminate the many friction points they encounter while trying to access data among different technology systems," said Guru Sankararaman, CFO and SVP of Operations at Tekion. "We're happy to welcome Dealer-FX as an Open API partner for service lane technology. We look forward to collaborating in the automotive ecosystem by integrating with other technology providers through our Open API program."
Dealer-FX will be exhibiting at the 2022 NADA Show in booth #3413W. They will be demonstrating a number of new enhancements to ONE Platform and launching a groundbreaking new service application. To experience a live demo or to learn more about Dealer-FX, visit them at the NADA show March 11-13, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.
###
About Dealer-FX
Dealer-FX is the leading provider of cloud-based systems that connect dealerships, consumers, OEMs, and third-party systems to help service departments operate efficiently while delivering a better customer experience. By capturing all stages of service in a single end-to-end digital platform, dealerships can significantly improve efficiency, retain more customers, and grow their business.
Dealer-FX is the exclusive, or preferred service technology provider for many leading OEMs including Stellantis, Nissan, Toyota, Lexus, Mitsubishi, GM, Kia, and Hyundai in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Dealer-FX is a division of Snap-on® Incorporated and a member of the Total Shop Solutions family of Snap-on brands.
Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct, distributor, and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on Incorporated is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin. http://www.snapon.com
Dealer-FX Contact:
Dennis Welsh, Director of Marketing
(877) 493-0039 x216
pr@dealer-fx.com
http://www.dealer-fx.com
About Tekion
Disrupting a 50-year reliance on aging Dealer Management System platforms, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive retail platform, Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC). This transformative dealership software platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers, and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, ARC is simplifying the dealer/consumer relationship and journey. Founded in Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 1,000 innovators globally. For more information, visit http://www.tekion.com.
Media Contact: press@tekion.com
Media Contact
Dennis Welsh, Director of Marketing, Dealer-FX, +1 (877) 493-0039 Ext: 217, PR@dealer-fx.com
SOURCE Dealer-FX
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.