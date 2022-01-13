Dealer-FX Announces Service Lane Technology Integration with Tekion

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dealer-FX, the automotive industry's leading end-to-end software service solution for automotive retailers and OEMs, announced today that they now offer certified integration with Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC).

"Achieving certified integration with all leading DMS providers is a priority for Dealer-FX. We're excited to integrate with Tekion's ARC," said Adam Kraft, Vice President, Product Management at Dealer-FX. "This new integration will benefit our dealers by streamlining their service department operations. It will also simplify the scheduling, repair order, and parts specifying processes."

The partnership between Dealer-FX and Tekion provides real-time bi-directional integration. The result is a comprehensive experience for both dealership personnel and their customers by achieving:



Appointment integration

Repair order integration

Customer DMS search

"We developed our Open APIs to help dealers eliminate the many friction points they encounter while trying to access data among different technology systems," said Guru Sankararaman, CFO and SVP of Operations at Tekion. "We're happy to welcome Dealer-FX as an Open API partner for service lane technology. We look forward to collaborating in the automotive ecosystem by integrating with other technology providers through our Open API program."

Dealer-FX will be exhibiting at the 2022 NADA Show in booth #3413W. They will be demonstrating a number of new enhancements to ONE Platform and launching a groundbreaking new service application. To experience a live demo or to learn more about Dealer-FX, visit them at the NADA show March 11-13, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.

###

About Dealer-FX

Dealer-FX is the leading provider of cloud-based systems that connect dealerships, consumers, OEMs, and third-party systems to help service departments operate efficiently while delivering a better customer experience. By capturing all stages of service in a single end-to-end digital platform, dealerships can significantly improve efficiency, retain more customers, and grow their business.

Dealer-FX is the exclusive, or preferred service technology provider for many leading OEMs including Stellantis, Nissan, Toyota, Lexus, Mitsubishi, GM, Kia, and Hyundai in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Dealer-FX is a division of Snap-on® Incorporated and a member of the Total Shop Solutions family of Snap-on brands.

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct, distributor, and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on Incorporated is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin. http://www.snapon.com

Dealer-FX Contact:

Dennis Welsh, Director of Marketing

(877) 493-0039 x216

pr@dealer-fx.com

http://www.dealer-fx.com

About Tekion

Disrupting a 50-year reliance on aging Dealer Management System platforms, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive retail platform, Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC). This transformative dealership software platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers, and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, ARC is simplifying the dealer/consumer relationship and journey. Founded in Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 1,000 innovators globally. For more information, visit http://www.tekion.com.

Media Contact: press@tekion.com

Media Contact

Dennis Welsh, Director of Marketing, Dealer-FX, +1 (877) 493-0039 Ext: 217, PR@dealer-fx.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Dealer-FX